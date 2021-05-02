Washington denies Iranian state media report that prisoner exchange agreed





On Sunday, the United States denied a report by Iranian national television that the main enemies had struck a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $ 7 billion in Iranian oil funds frozen under US sanctions in d ‘other countries.

Iranian national television said on Sunday that Tehran would release four Americans accused of espionage in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of $ 7 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

The US government denied that an exchange was underway.

State television, citing an anonymous Iranian official, also said that Anglo-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once Britain repays a debt on military equipment owed to Tehran.

An official at the British Foreign Office played down this report.

Iran and world powers are in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian officials told Reuters last month that an interim deal could be a way to buy time for a lasting settlement involving the release of Iranian funds stranded under US sanctions.

“A knowledgeable source says the Biden administration has agreed to release four Iranian prisoners jailed for circumventing US sanctions in exchange for four” American “spies,” Iranian TV report said on Sunday.

“The release of Nazanin Zaghari in return for the UK paying its £ 400million debt to Iran has also been finalized. The source also said the Biden administration has agreed to pay $ 7 billion. to Iran, “he said.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “Reports that a prisoner exchange deal has been reached are not true.”

“As we said, we always bring up the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families.”

Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, also denied the report. “Unfortunately, this report is false. There is no deal to free these four Americans,” Klain told CBS “Face the Nation”.

Tehran and the Powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps to take, regarding US sanctions and Iran’s alleged violations of the 2015 accord, to bring Tehran and Washington back into full compliance. . Read more

Iran says $ 20 billion of its oil revenues have been frozen in countries like South Korea, Iraq and China under US sanctions since 2018.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, said no deal had been reached with Iran in Vienna.

“There is still a good distance to go to fill the remaining gaps,” he said. “And these loopholes relate to the sanctions that the United States and other countries will cancel. They relate to the nuclear restrictions that Iran will accept in its program to ensure that they can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE

On the Zaghari-Ratcliffe affair, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Times Radio on Sunday: “We recognize that the IMS debt should be repaid and we are looking for arrangements to guarantee this.”

A foreign ministry official later downplayed speculation about his release.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was released from house arrest in March after a sentence ended for trying to overthrow the Iranian government.

An Iranian court sentenced her last month to another year in prison, weeks after completing the previous five-year sentence, a move Britain called “inhumane”.

She was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the religious establishment.

Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media company Thomson Reuters and its news affiliate Reuters, deny all charges against her and say she was only visiting relatives in Iran .

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

