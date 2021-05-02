A schism has opened between American companies and Republicans





The writer is the founder and executive chairman of Evercore and served as Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury under President Bill Clinton.

A schism has opened between the Republican Party and American companies. It started last month when Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and other big companies condemned a Republican-sponsored law that would restrict voting in Georgia. American Airlines and Dell then opposed a similar bill in Texas. Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican Senate, warned businesses to “stay out of politics.” Marco Rubio called them “awakened corporate hypocrites”.

These attacks are surprising to say the least. American businesses and national Republican leaders, who often share the belief that taxes are low and regulation limited, have supported each other for decades. In fact, research shows that about 60% of U.S. CEOs who make political donations do so to Republican candidates. Even so, the bitter reaction of Republicans to corporate criticism of these laws shows a deep misunderstanding of modern business and what drives them.

The facts of the two laws are that they would make access to the vote more difficult – in Georgia’s case by reducing the number of days to request a postal vote, by requiring state IDs to submit them, by reducing the number of ballot boxes and banning mobile voting. The fact that Texas gets two seats in Congress after the 2020 census only increases the potential importance of its law. Their restrictions outraged civil rights leaders and prompted the CEO of Coca-Cola to label Georgia’s law “bad” and the CEO of Delta Air Lines to say it is “based on a lie”.

To say, as some Conservatives have done, that it is absurd for businesses to oppose the law because it does not affect them is incorrect. It is also not true that in condemning it, corporations allied with Democrats and thus acted against their own for-profit interests and shareholders.

Why? The simple reason is that the employees and consumers of businesses have changed. The millennial generation, those between 25 and 40 today, is the largest group in both categories. Numerous surveys also show that millennials have more progressive and active views on racial and political issues than previous generations, such as baby boomers or Generation X. Unless the views of millennials change, corporate positions neither will.

Let’s quantify this change in attitude. According to the U.S. Census, Millennials became the largest living generation in 2019. By 2050, according to the Pew Research Center, there will be about 25 million more millennials than any previous generation. Already today, Generation Y represents 35 percent of the American workforce; by 2029, they are expected to represent up to 75 percent of the global workforce. Much of the same dynamic applies to consumers. Millennial consumers spend nearly $ 400 billion annually, Epsilon estimates.

Some of the strongest characteristics of millennials are that they tend to be more racially diverse, more convinced of racial discrimination, and more inclined to support Democrats. According to Pew, they are 43% non-white and “stand out. . .[their]liberal opinions. In a 2018 survey, 52% of millennials said racism was the main reason black people couldn’t move forward, while 79% believed immigration made the country stronger.

The point here is that many employees at Coca-Cola and other companies would object if they remained silent about the high-profile Georgian law. Any company seen as genuinely supporting it could also face layoffs. I see a similar dynamic in our own employees across the country, most of whom are millennials. They are more active and noisier than my generation was at their age; we weren’t even close. Neither we nor any of these protest companies can afford the instability and loss of employees. This is why this law directly affects businesses.

The split between Republicans and business has been brewing for years as Donald Trump and his supporters changed the party. Just four months ago, most Republican lawmakers said they believed the 2020 election was stolen. Apparently, they weren’t prepared to contradict Trump supporters who believed this lie. They are also the most trusted Republican voters and want these new electoral restrictions.

However, modern businesses operate in an empirical world and cannot endorse such illusions. In addition, their employees and customers would not allow them to agree to new voting restrictions to combat imaginary electoral fraud. Unless the Republican Party can revert to factual priorities like inclusion, its separation from business will only grow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos