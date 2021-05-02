UK Law urges to secure the right to take care of home visits for essential caregivers | Social Welfare





Families of nursing home residents fearing another lockdown due to the spread of the new Covid strain are urging the UK government to enshrine a visit to the law’s mandatory caregivers.

Amid warnings from a group of residents that too many nursing home operators are unnecessarily restricting visits and that a new wave of Covid could leave vulnerable residents in isolation for months, more than 225,000 people have signed petitions demanding the right to guarantee.

The call is backed by Shadow Conservation Minister Liz Kendall, and the Congressional Joint Human Rights Committee, chaired by Harriet Harman, has proposed legislation that would give all residents access to essential caregivers as an extension of a paid protection team. . From Tuesday, nursing home residents no longer need to be quarantined for 14 days after visiting friends and family’s gardens or taking a walk outdoors.

Government guidelines this month stipulated the right to nominate two nominated regular visitors of all residents, and said more vulnerable residents must complete a personalized risk assessment to ensure that essential caregivers provide frequent assistance.

However, it has no legal effect, and relatives are reporting pain that some nursing homes do not provide mandatory caregiver status and provide strictly limited access to nominated visitors.

However, Care England, representing the largest private care provider, dismissed a campaign that made visitation a legal right, saying it was wrong to prioritize visitation over resident safety.

We’ve lost over 30,000 people in the healing environment [from Covid] Martin Green, Chief Executive Officer of Care England, is talking about human rights very well, but said you don’t have human rights when you die. If we have a new variant and it is stipulated by law [essential care givers could come and go], It will put people in serious danger.

84-year-old Brendan Black says she can only visit her nursing home in Norfolk for 15 minutes a week for his wife Joan, 83, despite having received two vaccines. He would spend three or four hours a day with her, drinking tea, reading and solving puzzles.

Barbara Littlewood (age 68), with husband Stuart (age 76) Photo: Handout

I was angry, he said. We have been married for 64 years. We were only apart when I served the nation in the 1950s. That heartbreaking. I think of her every day.

He asked to become an essential caregiver so he could be accessed more often, but the care home manager told him.

Black is supported by the Association of Relatives and Residents (Helen Wildbore). Helen Wildbore, his director, said: We don’t know if someone needs a required caregiver because the hearing provider does not perform individual assessments.

Diane Mayhew, co-founder of the Rights for Residents group that initiated the petition, said some nursing homes only allow time-limited visits behind the screen or in Ford.

68-year-old Barbara Littlewood says her husband in Yorkshire can only visit for 20 minutes in an outdoor pod once a week through a nursing home in Yorkshire and cannot get into his room.

As if he was kidnapped, she said. I used to go every day to give him dinner.

On the last three times he went out to see her while he was asleep and did not wake up at all during his visit. He knew me before the epidemic began, she said, but not now.

The Care Quality Commission, the UK nursing home regulator, told the Harmans Commission last month that it was aware of growing concerns over a potential total ban.

Kendall said: [care home visits] It comes back, but it doesn’t happen or makes no sense for many. Families are essential to our physical and mental well-being.

The Equal Human Rights Commission told Congress last week that it would not rule out lawsuits if we identified serious or systematic violations and believe that our actions will achieve a successful outcome. You can appeal the violation of the equality law to your health care provider.

On Friday, Boris Johnson said: It is my priority to increase residents’ visits in the coming weeks in a safe and controlled manner.

Health Minister Helen Whately said: We look forward to encouraging more visits and travel in the future as we turn the tide against this cruel virus.

