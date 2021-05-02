UK sends more life-saving aid to India





The UK will send 1,000 more ventilators for use in hospitals in India. The Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientific Advisor, and NHS staff provided assistance and advice to Indian representatives. Fresh support from the government’s medical aid sent last week and a British visit to India Tuesday will hold a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi to discuss strengthening cooperation between Britain and India.

India’s struggle against a surge in coronavirus cases will be strengthened by new British government support announced by the Prime Minister today. 1,000 ventilators are sent from surplus sources in the UK to hospitals in India to help with the most serious Covid cases.

This is in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators, and 3 oxygen generators that the UK announced last week to be sent to India.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance spoke with Indian representatives to provide advice, insight and expertise on the Indian healthcare system dealing with Covid-level global deterioration.

NHS England is also establishing a clinical advisory group headed by Chief Human Resources Officer Prerana Issar to support India’s Covid response. The group will share Covid outbreak management experiences in partnership with Indian institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Services. This group includes public and global health researchers, along with nursing and other healthcare professionals with experience in the Indian healthcare system.

Last week, the British supported a huge number of India in a powerful protest that Indian Prime Minister Modi calls the living bridge between our nations. Businesses, civil society and the wider public have started responding to and funding requests for help.

This includes the British Asian Trusts Oxygen for India emergency appeal to raise funds for oxygen concentrators to be quickly deployed in Indian hospitals. The BAT appeal, personally backed by the Prince of Wales, raised more than 1.5 million last week.

Virgin Atlantic also flew 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators to Delhi on Saturday after partnering with Khalsa Aid. In conjunction with the Red Cross, additional cargo space is provided free of charge for 6 flights to delivery next week.

India has also provided assistance to the UK throughout the coronavirus pandemic. As the world’s pharmacy, the UK has opened its borders to supply the UK with essential medicines and PPE exporting over 11 million face masks and 3 million packets of paracetamol in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree on a broader commitment to deepen cooperation between Britain and India, including combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The terrible image I’ve seen in India in recent weeks is even more powerful thanks to the close and lasting connection between the British and the Indian people.

We are deeply impressed by the surge in support provided by the British people to the Indian people, and we are pleased that the British government can play our part in providing life-saving assistance.

The UK will always be there for delivery when needed.

The work between the UK and India has made the world safer and stronger. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, for example, was developed in the UK and is currently being produced by Indias Serum Institute for millions of dollars and will be distributed worldwide at a cost via COVAX.

At the heart of the relationship between the UK and India is the openness for the development of our society, the pursuit of knowledge and the shared values ​​of scientific progress. In his call with Prime Minister Modi, he will highlight the importance of working with India to promote our shared values.

India is the world’s largest democracy and Commonwealth country, and in June Prime Minister Modi is invited to visit the UK to attend the G7 summit as one of four world leaders invited to a major democracy summit.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

This support will help to urgently meet some urgent needs in India, especially oxygen for patients. We are determined to help our Indian friends when they need help.

We all need to work together to defeat Covid-19. No one is safe until we are all safe.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

As India’s best friends, we all felt terrible scenes and decided to do everything we could. Just a few months ago we felt the pressure of an epidemic in Britain. This virus attacked us all and was all on the same side in the war against the coronavirus.

This additional support will provide more competencies and expertise to help save lives and support India’s healthcare system. We will work closely with the Indian government even in this incredibly difficult time.

