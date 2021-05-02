Where the bidens fight against American inequalities will be lost or won





President Joe Biden’s promise to start closing the income and wealth gap underpins every part of his economic agenda, from nearly $ 4 trillion in spending plans to the biggest tax hike in a generation.

But even these measures may struggle to progress against the highest levels of inequality in the developed world. The wealth gap in the United States widened further during the pandemic, with the richest 1% of households adding $ 4 trillion in net worth.

First class

Richer Americans take a bigger slice of the economic pie

Source: Global Inequalities Database

Biden presented plans to create well-paying jobs through investments in infrastructure, expand child care and strengthen the social safety net. Higher taxes on corporations and wealthy households will cover part of the bill. The president also pledged to raise the minimum wage, expand union rights and tackle racial injustice in the economy.

On all these fronts, the administration seeks to reverse the trends that have taken hold over the decades. Here are some key metrics to follow as Biden’s plans unfold.

Deaths and taxes

More than

Equality

Biden proposes to raise the top tax rate to 39.6%. His plan, which cites loopholes that “reward wealth rather than labor,” will nearly double the rate of capital gains for those earning more than $ 1 million and eliminate a method used by private equity investors to reduce their bills. A change in the way inherited assets are taxed can result in burdens on richer estates.

There are question marks about the effectiveness of the short-term plan. The ultra-rich are already running to transfer assets to heirs to avoid any blow. Biden has abandoned a proposed estate tax change, which allows up to $ 11.7 million to be transferred in the event of death before a 40% levy goes into effect.

Biden is also proposing to increase the burden on corporate profits to 28%, reversing half of his predecessor Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut, and his administration is seeking an international agreement on a minimum tax for large global corporations. . The contribution of businesses to the total US tax intake has been steadily declining. That figure was 7.6% in 2018, the lowest since at least 1960.

Business friendly

The United States collected less corporate tax in 2018 than any other OECD country

Source: OECD

Jobs and salaries

Biden says his investment plans will create union jobs, which typically pay a lot more and offer better benefits. He supports the Protection of the Right to Organize Act to empower unions, even though it faces lengthy difficulties in the Senate.

The president is trying to swim against a tide that saw union membership drop by one in five workers in 1983 to about half that level. The weakness of the movement was highlighted in recent weeks when an attempt to organize at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Alabama, which had Biden’s backing, was rejected in an employee vote.

Long-term decline

Union membership in the United States has been declining for decades

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Biden is also proposing to raise salaries for childcare workers and federal contractors to at least $ 15 an hour, although he has had to put aside plans to raise the national minimum wage in the same level. Family measures, including a tax credit for childcare, can help reintegrate women into the workforce. Some 2.3 million people gave up during the pandemic, and the biggest drop was among women with two children.

Arrows and busts

Inequalities often widen after recessions. Low-paid workers are more likely to lose their jobs during the recession, and it takes longer for the benefits of the recovery to reach them. Both trends were clear in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Fall behind

After the Great Recession, it took much longer for those at the bottom to recoup lost income than those at the top

Source: Census Bureau

But in the Covid-19 crisis, policymakers have found a way to soften the blow. Direct payments to households along with increased unemployment benefits have kept millions of low-wage Americans from experiencing a sharp drop in their income after losing their jobs. The same tools could prevent inequalities from widening in future downturns – if policymakers are prepared to use them.

A plan for the so-called automatic stabilizers – which would immediately release support payments tied to economic conditions in a recession – has been approved by around two dozen Democratic senators and members of the administration, but has not been approved. included in the president’s decision. plan. It is also allocating just $ 2 billion to modernize squeaky unemployment systems that have struggled to cope with layoffs due to the pandemic.

Race and education

Racial divisions are apparent in every area of ​​the economy, from the yawning wealth gap between black and white Americans to labor markets where unemployment rates for black and Hispanic workers are consistently higher.

Wealth gaps

Median family net worth

Source: Federal Reserve

A measure of Biden’s plan aims to inject $ 46 billion into historically black colleges and universities. William Spriggs, AFL-CIO chief economist and professor at Howard University, a historically black institution, criticizes the plan and supports reparations as a broader and more direct strategy to bridge racial divisions.

“It shows no understanding of the magnitude of the wealth gap,” he said of Biden’s university project – pointing out that black households headed by college-educated workers generally have the same wealth as those led by white high school dropouts, so degrees are not a guarantee.

Other parts of Biden’s program may bring particular benefits to black Americans. Spriggs cites the investment in early childhood education. “It makes a huge difference for black children,” he said. “They just don’t have the same access to quality early childhood education – and we know how well that investment pays off.”

Doctors and bills

Health is one of the most visible dimensions of inequality in the United States, the only large advanced economy that does not guarantee universal care. Life expectancy is significantly longer at the top of the scale. One study found that the US health care system does redistribute income from the poor to the rich.

Health crisis

Americans uninsured at some point in 2020

Source: Commonwealth Fund Biennial Health Insurance Survey 2020

Biden is looking to spend $ 200 billion to extend health insurance tax credits as part of the Covid-19 relief plan. It did not include the Medicare expansion and drug price reform proposals that some Democrats have called for. One wing of the party, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, supports a universal system.

About 10% of the US population is uninsured, which is over a third for Hispanic adults. Even among those with coverage, about a third are “underinsured” – meaning they have high deductibles or medical bills – and that share is increasing. One in three Americans ignore medical care to avoid high bills.

