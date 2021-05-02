UK Gives EU Ambassador Full Diplomatic Status | foreign policy





The government, along with Foreign Minister Dominic Rab, hinted that it would grant full diplomatic status to the EU ambassador to the UK, saying it is trying to turn the page on the Brexit saga and that the EU wants to treat the EU with due respect. .

British officials said the final decision was not made a few days before EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell visited the UK for a G7 Foreign Minister and Development Ministers meeting this week. The EU generally attends the G7 meeting, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not mention Borrell in the pre-briefing, only mentioning visitors to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Korea, Australia, India and South Africa. Representatives of ASEAN Group from 10 countries in Southeast Asia will also be present.

The British refused to give the EU Ambassador to Vail de Almeida a full diplomatic status because he did not represent a country. Instead, he received diplomatic recognition, which is a step down.

Given the common threat posed to the West by China, Russia and other authoritarian countries, it is understood that there is prudent pressure from the United States for Britain to clear its diplomatic actions. This is considered a symptom of widespread inability for the European Union and Britain to rebuild their relationship after Brexit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the G7 talks in the UK, the first face-to-face diplomacy of all sizes since the onset of the Covid epidemic.

Asked about the diplomatic status of the EU ambassador, Raab said: It was practical about this. Of course, the EU is not a normal country. Participated in the negotiations and the results were definitely achieved.

We will treat our EU partners with all the respect we expected to be able to turn the pages of the Brexit Saga.

The UK is still in dispute with the EU over the implementation of a trade agreement after Brexit, highlighting the collaboration it is doing through the interim groups G7 and E3 in France, Germany and the UK.

The absence of full British diplomatic immunity for EU diplomats stems from the fact that the EU is not a national state, but an international organization. The EU says it has negotiated full diplomatic status with 140 other states.

At one level, the difference in actual results is marginal, as diplomats of international organizations do not enjoy full diplomatic immunity for work that occurs outside of working hours. However, symbolism is seen in a deeper sense for the UK, which does not accept the EU’s role in representing 27 countries in Europe.

