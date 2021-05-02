US Senator Collins defends Romney and Cheney against Republican attacks





Senator Susan Collins, one of the main moderate Republican women in Congress, on Sunday warned against intolerance of differences within her party and pushed back against right-wing intra-partisan attacks on Senator Mitt Romney and the representative Liz Cheney.

Collins, who was re-elected in Maine last year despite a strong Democratic attempt to oust her, said she was dismayed that Romney was booed by fellow Republicans in her home state of Utah, and defended Cheney, who, like Romney, has come under attack. within the party for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

“We need to have room for a variety of views,” Collins told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We are not a party led by one person.”

“I was appalled,” Collins added, as Romney was booed Saturday at the Utah Republicans state organizing convention.

“Mitt Romney is an exceptional senator who has served his state and our country well,” Collins said.

Republicans at the convention narrowly rejected a motion to censor Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, for voting to convict Trump in the former president’s two impeachment trials, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The newspaper reported that Romney told the crowd, “I’m a man who says whatever he means, and you know I wasn’t a fan of our last president’s character issues.”

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, listens to testimony from members of the Biden administration during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, April 20, 2021. Chip Somodevilla / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

Collins also praised Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year for inciting insurgency for a speech he gave to a crowd of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. January 6th.

“Liz Cheney is a woman of strength and conscience, and she did what she thought was right, and I salute her for that,” Collins said.

Cheney, the third House Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, survived a February attempt to oust him from the House leadership. Read more

In recent days, she has faced new pressure from her party’s conservatives after punching Democratic President Joe Biden in the House chamber, where he delivered a speech to Congress.

Rep. Lance Gooden, a conservative Republican from Texas, predicted on Saturday that Cheney would step down from his leadership position in the House by the end of May.

Third Senate Republican John Barrasso, also from the home state of Cheney, Wyoming, told ABC’s “This Week” program that Republicans “need to go beyond that and focus on the 2022 election, ”asked about the pressure to oust Cheney.

Collins and Romney were among seven Senate Republicans who voted in February to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. A year earlier, Romney was the only Republican to vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power linked to the former president’s request that Ukraine investigate Biden. The Senate acquitted Trump in both trials.

