Ex-Etihad CEO burns out for breach of British quarantine





James Hogan, who served 11 years as CEO of Etihad Airways, is drowning in hot water after not declaring a visit to Britain’s’red list’ country. It turns out that a former airline executive attempted to circumvent the UK government’s hotel quarantine requirements. He did so by exchanging passports and stopping travel in the UAE, Switzerland.

Hogan was the CEO of Etihad between 2006 and 2017. Photo: Attempt to bypass Getty Images hotel quarantine

According to Mail On Sunday, Hogan left Abu Dhabi on March 17 using an Australian passport. By this time, the UAE has been on the UK’s red list for about two months. He flew from the capital of Middle Eastern countries to Geneva, Switzerland. Crucially, the UK government currently does not consider it a high-risk destination.

Paddle Your Own Kanoo reports that Hogan spent only two days in Switzerland before going to London Heathrow. Here he is known to have recently entered the UK using a British passport in order not to arouse suspicion of his move. However, this was the point at which the conspiracy of British-Australian dual citizenship began to unwind before him.

Hogan appears to have been arrested after a whistleblower informed British embassy officials of his conspiracy. This is obviously because the former CEO of Etihad publicly boasted of plans to circumvent the necessary hotel quarantine.

It is said that the whistleblower informed the officials of Hogan’s conspiracy. Photo: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons

After information was passed on to officials, Heathrow’s border forces detained him before quarantining him. In addition to the cost of hotel quarantine, Hogan can still be fined 10,000 people and even be prosecuted for his breach. In addition, similar trips he made last month are now subject to further examination.

In short, the British Red List

The British government put together a’red list’ for the first time in January. It was intended as a means to prevent the entry of mutant strains of the coronavirus into the country. It added countries based on the presence of mutations, or had a close relationship with countries with such strains. According to the regulations, passengers coming from Red Listed countries must undergo hotel quarantine with their own funds. This 10-day stay costs 1,750 ($2,418) for travelers.

The cost of a 10-day hotel quarantine is 1,750 travelers. Photo: Getty Images

It is also worth noting that only British and Irish citizens and passengers with residency can enter the UK from the red-listed countries. This restriction applies not only to persons entering directly from the territory, but also to persons who have passed within the last 10 days. However, Hogan spent only two days in Switzerland on his way from the UAE to England. Therefore, he is considered to have violated the regulations.

Related to the new Montenegro carrier

Hogan previously appeared in the news this year for somewhat positive reasons. In fact, Simple Flying reported in January that he would help establish a new state-run airline in Montenegro. This happened after the collapse of Malaysia’s former national airline Montenegro Airlines in December 2020.

Montenegro Airlines collapsed in December 2020. Earlier this year, James Hogan participated in an advisory effort for the country’s new national airline. Photo: Anna Zvereva via Flickr

Hogan provided consulting services to the Montenegro government and eventually chose Lufthansa Systems to establish a new national airline. German state-run airlines dominated competitions such as Boeing and PwC.

The new airline recently changed its name from ToMontenegro to Air Montenegro. We are eager to begin our operations with the collapse of the national airline. However, this seems to be a bit delayed. News of a potential delay came last week after the fleet’s maintenance irregularities surfaced.

What do you think of Hogan’s attempt to circumvent UK redlist hotel quarantine? Let us know what you think in the comments.

