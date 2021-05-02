US Travel Ban Strategy Makes No Sense, Says Former FDA Chief





US travel bans on countries like India, China and the UK lack a clear purpose and make no sense, former FDA commissioner Scott said Gottlieb.

“I’m not sure what we hope to accomplish. If the goal is to try and prevent the introduction of viruses into the United States, there are a lot of viruses here, ”Gottlieb said on CBS’s“ Face the Nation ”Sunday.

Responding to the US ban on most travel from India, which is due to go into effect on Tuesday, he said: “If the goal is to try to prevent the introduction of a new 617 variant that encircles India, I assure you, it is already there. ”

“These travel restrictions could serve a purpose, but we need to be clear on what that purpose is,” Gottlieb added. “Right now we still have restrictions in place against travel from China and the UK, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

The coronavirus variants “don’t just appear in one market and migrate around the world. They appear simultaneously in all markets, ”he said.

President Joe Biden announced a new travel ban for visitors from India starting May 4, as the country battles the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the ban, which will not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Biden has also maintained restrictions on travel to the United States from the United Kingdom, China and other regions, imposed by the Trump administration, even though the viral situation has changed since last year and vaccinations progress. .

There were signs of relaxation. Last week, the United States eased travel restrictions for students from China and other countries to make it easier for them to return to U.S. campuses in the fall.

The European Union is expected to open its doors this summer to American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week. However, the US State Department maintains its “do not travel” advisories for about 80% of the world’s countries.

