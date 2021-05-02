India-UK announces plans to host bilateral summits two times this week postponed





India and Britain are scheduled to announce a summit that has been postponed twice this week by the two governments on Sunday. A virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British Boris Johnson could take place on Tuesday.

In addition, at the summit of Indian and European leaders that are expected to take place this week in effect, Modi will engage with leaders from 27 European countries on Friday. Modi was expected to travel to Portugal for a meeting, but his visit had to be stopped due to a deadly second wave of COVID-19 infection at home.

The India-British summit, which is expected to announce the opening of talks on the post-Brexit trade negotiations and a 2030 roadmap for future relations, is scheduled for the first time in January of this year. Johnson was also invited to be a major guest on the 26th January Republic Day celebration, but that visit was canceled in December after a surge of Corona 19 cases in the UK.

In March, Britain announced that Johnson would be coming to India on April 26th. However, the visit was also canceled last month as the number of Corona 19 cases in India surged. The two sides will hold a virtual meeting in the next few days to begin planning for a transformed Indo-British relationship. The two leaders consider the Indo-British partnership to be of paramount importance to their full potential and propose to maintain close contact in this regard and look forward to a face-to-face meeting at the end of the year. ” time.

An official familiar with the matter said at the summit this week that the two sides are expected to announce the start of negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

In addition, the 2030 Vision “to be announced at the summit” is an active and dynamic connection between people, revitalized trade, investment and technology cooperation, strengthening defense and security cooperation, the Indian Ocean region and the United Kingdom made specific comments on the importance of the Indo-Pacific region last month. Together with the announcement of an integrated review of security defense, development and foreign policy.

Partnerships on climate action, clean energy and healthcare will also be announced. The UK is the host of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland this November.

Johnson, the organizer of the G-7 meeting, invited leaders from India, Australia and South Korea to a meeting held in the Cornwall area last June.

The G-7 brings together the leaders of the seven major democratic economies: Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

The European Union is also expected to be represented at a meeting that is expected to focus on the COVID-19 epidemic, climate change and open trade.

Subscribe to the Mint Newsletter

* Please enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos