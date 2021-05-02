The UK could provide 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to struggling countries, NERVTAG members say.





Scientists advising the government say the UK can donate about 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to struggling countries like India.

Professor PeterOpenshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), told the Andrew Marr Show:

That doesn’t mean we actually got it from a store ready to go out, but certainly we can donate over 120 million doses, but we’ll probably do our best with the WHOCOVAX system that ensures even distribution.

There is a well-established way of doing this, and rather than showing some kind of open generosity towards a particular country, it should actually be done through the WHO.

It wasn’t safe until everyone was safe. Therefore, a global equitable distribution is absolutely important.

His remarks are that India’s ashospitalsin is fighting for patient care, but hospital beds and lack of medical oxygen are hindering efforts.

India has the highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health said that 3,689 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The virus is thought to have a much higher actual number, but has claimed at least 215,000 lives.

India has recorded more than 19 million coronavirus cases. This is second only to the United States.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told the program that the UK will be very careful about the vaccine request from India.

MrRaab will meet with India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is hosting a face-to-face meeting with the G7 Foreign Minister on Monday.

The UK sent oxygen concentrators and ventilators to Delhi, but despite being the world’s largest jab manufacturer, the vaccine is urgent.

MrRaab said the British government did not request a vaccine from Delhi.

Always look very carefully at the requests we have received.

Indian relations are very important to us and marriage definitely wants to work closely together.

Throughout this crisis we have said that we need to keep our supply chains, especially supply chains open, and work together to solve these kinds of problems, and this is definitely what we are doing with Indians.

Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said Britain should aim to send jabs to India as soon as possible, but that UK programs should not be paused to do so.

Orders for the UK’s 5 million AstraZeneca capacity have been suspended in India and questions have been raised as to whether the government should allow it to be used there.

Professor Openshaw said it would be very reasonable to allow India to hold these jabs.

