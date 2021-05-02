United States begins trade negotiations on COVID-19 vaccine





The United States has been criticized for focusing on immunizing Americans first, especially as its vaccine supply begins to exceed demand.

WILMINGTON, Del. The top U.S. trade negotiator will begin talks with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are preventing the wider distribution of much-needed COVID-19 vaccines around the world, two White House officials said on Sunday. .

The White House has come under pressure from lawmakers at home and governments abroad to join an effort to waive patent rules for vaccines so poorer countries can start to produce their own generic versions of vaccines to immunize their populations.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will begin discussions with the trade organization on how we can get this vaccine more widely distributed, more widely authorized, more widely shared, ”said the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Klain and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the administration would have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

Sullivan said the administration believes drug companies should deliver it on a large scale and at cost to the whole world so that there is no barrier to everyone getting vaccinated.

Klain said the United States had sent India enough raw materials it needed to make 20 million doses of the vaccine immediately. India is grappling with another deadly spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Tais’s office did not respond to an email request for further details on Sunday after Klain and Sullivan’s comments.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Who is part of a group of Democratic senators lobbying the White House on the issue, said the situation was morally wrong.

Sanders said that when millions of lives are at stake, pharmaceutical companies must be told to allow other countries to have these intellectual property rights so they can produce the vaccines that poor countries desperately need. .

There is something morally wrong about rich countries being able to get this vaccine, yet millions and billions of people in poor countries cannot afford it, Sanders said.

Klain has appeared on CBS ‘Face the Nation, Sullivan on ABC’s This Week, and Sanders on NBC’s Meet the Press.

