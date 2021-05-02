UK private sector prepares for summer rebound as economy resumes





A comprehensive survey conducted between March 24 and April 15 found that private sector activity in the first quarter of this year was flat due to the third closure. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The UK’s private sector is experiencing a summer boom where the economy is resuming and the highest levels of growth are expected in six years.

The British Industry Union (CBI) expects private sector activity to grow by 32% over the next three months, representing the strongest growth forecast since June 2015.

Private sector activity increased by 24% over the past month, according to figures from the CBI.

The growth of business and professional services companies is expected to grow by 36%, the strongest growth since April 2014 and March 2017, respectively.

Expectations for growth in retail sales have increased by 15%, the highest since February 2020.

Meanwhile, consumer services firms have eased expectations compared to last month, and now expects activity to rise from 10% to 1% over the next three months to remain constant.

“Economic growth seems to be ready to take off over the summer. But this will feel differently across sectors. The outlook has improved considerably in business and professional services and manufacturing, but consumer-facing companies look like this: Chief Economist at CBI. Said Alpesh Paleja.

A comprehensive survey conducted between March 24 and April 15 found that private sector activity was flat in the first quarter (from -13% to +1% in the last month).

Monthly composite private sector output over the next three months. Graph: CBI

The CBI said it was the first time in nearly two years that activity has not declined.

Over the past three months, business and professional services companies reported a slight increase in activity (from -5% to +5%).

Manufacturing activity increased by 3% and consumer service activity increased from -38% in the latter to -2%, this is the first time the business has not declined since September 2019.

Sales in the retail sector (-23% to -8%) continued to decline, but the pace was slow, the CBI said.

Read more: British economy is expected to grow at the fastest pace since World War II.

The outlook follows a similar forecast from EY’s Item Club, which, thanks to a stronger-than-expected start, expects the UK economy to grow at the fastest pace since World War II this year. It is also expected to surpass the growth of the United States.

It happens as consumer spending surges as businesses better adapt to COVID restrictions and lockdown measures begin to ease.

Rapid progress in the UK’s vaccine launch program also meant faster normalization.

The group now expects UK GDP to grow 6.8% in 2021, which is a significant boost to the 5% growth it estimated in January. This represents the fastest annual increase in national income since 1941.

The UK economy declined 9.8% last year. This violated the initially estimated 9.9%, but it was still the worst performer on the G7 and the worst annual performance for over 300 years.

The improved short-term outlook said the UK economy is expected to return to its pre-epidemic peak by the middle of next year and suffer less long-term economic wounds. This is 3 months faster than previously expected.

City Hall: What is the UK government’s support for COVID-19?

