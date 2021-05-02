The importance of pronouncing names correctly, according to listenersExBulletin





What’s in a name?

For many people, the answer to this question is a lot. Names are often rooted in family, culture, and religion. They are an extension of our identities.

That’s why a few weeks ago, Life Kit released an episode explaining why pronouncing names correctly isn’t easy. Host Noor Wazwaz spoke to author and inclusion expert Ruchika Tulshyan about her experiences with her name being mispronounced her entire life and for tips on correcting yourself and others. Ruchika said that until very recently she had felt ashamed, if not embarrassed, of his name. Sometimes she even made restaurant reservations with Rachel’s name to avoid the hassle of correcting people.

The episode struck a chord, and hundreds of listeners and readers reached out to share their own experiences with us.

So many responses started with school stories. Massachusetts college student Evelis Cruz called to tell us a story about winning a sophomore competition just to have her principal butcher her name at an awards ceremony. Correcting him on stage is something she is always proud of. “I will always be grateful to have my name, even if people mispronounce it, because it has given me so many defining experiences. It has taught me a lot about valuing myself, the very confidence in being caring about others, being inclusive and courageous enough to tell people when they’re wrong, ”she says.

Others spoke of the awkward dance of correcting a new boss, or the process of realizing how important their name was, after years of hearing him slaughtered.

Here are some other responses we received:

“I don’t remember a time my name was pronounced correctly, while in middle school … I was in high school, first grade, when a teacher asked me how to say my name correctly, and that s ‘spread to other teachers … And I think it was really very important to me, because I felt like my name mattered and I felt seen. “-Keshav Malani (Keshav eventually co-founded NameDrop, which allows users to share name pronunciations via a link in their email signatures and on social media.)

“Even though I only lived 12 years, my name has been mispronounced countless times. I even gave myself the nickname Sunny to save myself the 10 minutes of teaching someone to pronounce my name. ” – Sanskrithi Kokkonda

“I admit I’m naturally shy and people like, so I’m not very good at correcting people (working on it!). But I appreciate it so much that someone asks me how I pronounce my name and takes it. time to practice saying it correctly. My name is more than a name; it is my heritage, my cultural identity, my identity as an Iranian-American woman. “-Mahtaab Bagherzadeh

“When I was in kindergarten, I was an immigrant child growing up in a predominantly white town in West Virginia, and my teacher mispronounced my name after I said my name to the class. Not wanting to fix it I went with it and after that I couldn’t really fix the problem. I ended up going all the way to high school with a mispronounced name … Looking back, I would have liked to step in and say more, but as a family we did what we could just follow and s’ to integrate. “-Sathiyan Sivakumaran

“Kiyomi means beautiful understanding, but in my experience my name is anything but understood … I understand that people may not ask you for your correct pronunciation because they are embarrassed themselves, and I am not myself an expert on pronunciation of names. But honestly, I’d rather you give my name the best you can, then ask for the correct pronunciation and remember it. I’m very annoyed by people who tell me have met many times and still pronounce my name incorrectly, even though others and I have heard my own name said correctly. ” -Kiyomi Honda Yamamoto

If you don’t know how to pronounce someone’s name, just ask, says Ruchika, the founder of Candor, an inclusion strategy firm. And there is no need for a dramatic apology or lengthy explanation if you’ve made a mistake. Pronouncing names correctly is “one of those ways to really practice anti-racism and to practice the covenant in the moment,” she says.

Read about the original episode here, or listen here.

We would love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail message at 202-216-9823 or email us at [email protected]

For more Life Kit, subscribe to our newsletter.

