Wealthy Buyers Secure UK Trophy Assets 958m During Pandemic | Mergers and acquisitions





Wealthy people made unprecedented purchases last year and had nearly 1 billion British assets, including the Ritz Hotel, the Charlton Athletic Football Club, and the 170-year-old suitmaker Moss Brothers.

Individuals with assets of $30 million (22 million) or more (HNWI) led 27 private takeover transactions totaling $950 million worth, according to a survey by personal property law firm Boodle Hatfield.

The value of these multi-millionaires’ UK buyout deals increased by 626% compared to 2019, as the declining valuation at the beginning of the Covid crisis turned out to be a one-in-a-decade opportunity. Boodle Hatfield’s partner Kyra Motley said.

In theory, HNWIs shouldn’t have to go through a lengthy due diligence process or seek approval from an investment committee, so they should be able to move faster in a deal than a private equity house or trading buyer, Motley said.

The biggest purchase was the sale of 800m of the Barclay brothers to Qatari billionaire Abdulhadi Mana al-Hajri, the brother-in-law of the Gulf state ruler, when the coronavirus crisis began in Britain last March. year. Some members claimed that Sir Frederick Barclays’ nephews sold Ritz for half the market price, this sale caused disputes within the family.

Danish-American multimillionaire Thomas Sandgaard acquired Charlton Athletic. Menoshi Michael Shina led the 22m acquisition of Moss Bros. And former Godiva chief executive Mohamed El Saki bought the luxury Chocolat Tier Artisan du Chocolat.

Former Persimmon CEO Jeff Fairburn, who left with a 75 million bonus from homebuilders in 2018, bought a controlling stake in Wetherby-based homebuilder Berkeley DeVeer.

A separate survey conducted by KPMG’s consultants found private equity transactions surged as overall UK private equity transactions fell to the lowest level since the 2008 economic crisis. The number of transactions decreased from 1,200 in 2019 to 899 in 2020.

Motley predicts that the people with the most money will continue to acquire more companies this year.

Successful entrepreneurs who quit their own business and are rich in cash often end up imitating their first success by buying and building new businesses, she said.

They plan to reclaim their assets in the medium term, and will consider the huge number of bad assets that could hit the market in the second half of this year, especially as government-funded plans such as Halo are ending.

