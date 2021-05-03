Asia slows down start before US data deluge





Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday as the holidays in China and Japan limited volumes and investors awaited a series of data this week that should show the United States leading a global economic recovery.

The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was virtually flat after suffering a slight spill on Friday. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) was closed for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.

Wall Street continued its bull run with Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both up 0.3%.

A busy week for US economic data should show resounding strength, especially for the April ISM Manufacturing and Payrolls Survey. It is forecast that 978,000 jobs were created during the month as consumers spent their stimulus money and the economy opened up further.

Such gains could spark speculation about a decrease in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve, although President Jerome Powell has shown every sign of remaining patient with politics.

“The payroll is expected to post another gain of nearly a million jobs, but that would still leave them 7.5 million below pre-COVID levels,” said Tapas Strickland, director of economics at NAB.

“President Powell recently noted that it would take a series of months of job creation of around one million per month to make the substantial progress required to justify the phasing out of QE.”

Powell is due to speak later Monday and will be followed by a series of Fed officials this week. Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan caused a stir on Friday with a call to start the phase-down conversation. Read more

Powell’s patience helped limit the selling pressure on Treasuries, but 10-year yields still ended last week with a 6 basis point rise last to 1.626%.

The rise offered some support to the US dollar which was put under pressure by the rapid expansion of the US budget and trade deficits, a by-product of the economy’s outperformance.

The dollar index stood at 91.253 and out of a two-month low of 90.422, although it still ended April with a loss of 2%.

The euro was flat at $ 1.2026, after declining from a nine-week high of $ 1.2149 on Friday. It now has solid support around $ 1.1990.

The dollar held up better against the yen at 109.29, well above its recent low of 107.46.

In commodities markets, gold was holding in a narrow range of around $ 1,768 an ounce, partly sidelined by investor interest in cryptocurrencies as an alternative hedge against inflation .

Ether hit a record low on Monday to trade below $ 3,000, extending last week’s rally following a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may launch a digital bond sale on the Ethereum blockchain network. Read more

Oil prices took profit on Friday but still ended the month with gains of 6% to 8%.

Brent was the latest up 16 cents to $ 66.92 per barrel, while US crude strengthened 18 cents to $ 63.76 per barrel.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

