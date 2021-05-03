



Britain will allow thousands of Indian students to enroll in UK universities in exchange for agreeing to illegally take back immigrants living in India, The Telegraph learned.

London and New Delhi are at the stage of signing a migration and mobility partnership, which is part of a broader move towards strengthening relationships aimed at securing mini-trade deals later this year.

Government officials say the talks are still ongoing and final details have not yet been resolved, but the deal marks a critical step on two key points that have hampered bilateral relations in recent years.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hopes that an agreement can be reached this week in London for a multilateral talk with the G7 hosted by Dominic Rab.

India has run a long campaign pushing the UK to liberalize visas, especially for students and professionals, and is hoping to establish a closer investment relationship with the UK.

The UK is working to gain more access from UK service providers in India, especially in the legal sector, and to cut 150% tariffs on Scotch whiskey.

In 2018, the two countries were close to signing a treaty on the return of illegal immigrants from the UK to India, but the talks collapsed. While Britain estimates that up to 100,000 Indian immigrants are living illegally in Britain, India has feared that a large number of its citizens will be returned.

The administration of Narenda Modis was also surprised by the prospects that the Sikh and Kashmir separatists would return, claiming that they posed a security risk.

Johnsons Liberal Position on International Students

Boris Johnson is far more liberal about international students than his predecessor Theresa May, who insisted that it should be included in the UK’s net migration goals.

Of the 750,000 Indian students studying abroad under her administration, only 20,000 are not enrolled in the UK than in New Zealand.

In a few months after arriving in 10th place, Johnson restored a work visa after two years of study for international students, which led to a 300% increase in student visa applications in India in six months.

Last year, the government introduced a new student route within the visa system as part of the transition to a post-Brexit point-based immigration system, and ministers claimed to have streamlined the application process.

We scrapped some requirements for showing evidence of financial resources, made graduate study easier, and introduced new ways of meeting English language standards. Ministers said they hope to attract more students from India and Nigeria.

This week’s Foreign Minister Raab invites the first confronting G7 Foreign Minister and Development Minister in two years.

He also invited Jaishankar and counterparts from Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as well as the President of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), to participate in the G7 talks as a guest.

This paves the way for some countries to join the expanded democratic alliance that Boris Johnson might announce at the G7 summit next month in Cornwall.

Last December, Raab met with Jaishankar in New Delhi to discuss in-depth cooperation on trade and investment, health, research and innovation, and climate change.

The UK and India want to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as a counterweight to China, which grows its alliance with Pakistan.

The Indian Navy engages the British aircraft carrier strike group, which begins its first operational deployment on Sunday, moving to the Mediterranean Sea and the Indo-Pacific.

Telegraph contacted the Interior Department for comment.

