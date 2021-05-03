US futures rise, Asian stocks dip as inflation looms: markets roll up





(Bloomberg) – US futures soared and most Asian stocks fell on Monday, with investors weighing inflation risks as economic activity picked up. The dollar kept its gains.

Hong Kong fell, while Australia and South Korea fluctuated. Japan, China and the UK are among the markets closed for the holidays. U.S. futures rose after stocks fell a record low on Friday, amid data pointing to price pressures and a possible decline in central bank support. Still, the S&P 500 index capped its biggest monthly rally since November.

Australia’s 10-year government bond yield edged up after the benchmark Treasury index held above 1.6%. Crude oil has hovered between gains and losses.

Inflation remains a major concern for investors. The latest US data shows that fiscal stimulus helped generate the highest monthly personal income gains in records dating back to 1946, and the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge has grown the most since 2018. Although last year’s pandemic shock skewed some data, such readings fuel speculation that central banks may start withdrawing support by cutting asset purchases.

Interest rates going forward will be driven more by expectations about the Fed’s cut than inflation, Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corp., told Bloomberg Television.

At his most recent annual meeting, billionaire Warren Buffett warned of rising price pressures and a buying frenzy spurred by low interest rates. Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan, who is not currently a voter on the rate-setting committee, said signs of excessive risk-taking suggest it is time to consider less buying of obligations. His words contrast with those of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Senior US financial officials are minimizing the risk of inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that increased demand for President Bidens’ economic plan would be spread over a decade.

Elsewhere, India’s virus crisis is worsening, with daily deaths hitting another record on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis and his party lost a key state election.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

Fed Chairman Powell speaks at an event hosted by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision due Tuesday Treasury announces quarterly repayment on Wednesday Fed Chairman of Chicago, Charles Evans virtual speech on the US economy at an event hosted by Bard College; Cleveland Feds Loretta Mester addresses the Boston Economic Club on Wednesday, the Bank of England’s rate decision on Thursday. April Jobs Report Released Friday

Here are some of the main movements in the markets:

Stocks

Futures on S&P 500 rose 0.3% at 10:33 a.m. in Hong Kong. S&P 500 index fell 0.7% on Friday Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.1% South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.1% Hong Kongs Hang index Seng fell 1.3% Markets are also closed in Thailand and Vietnam on Monday.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.47 per dollar, down 0.2% Offshore yuan was at 6.4768 per dollar Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after rising 0.7% on Friday The euro s ‘traded at $ 1.2022

Obligations

Treasury futures plunged after the 10-year yield held around 1.63% on Friday. Asian spot market closed on Monday Australian 10-year bond yield was little changed at 1.76%

Basic products

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $ 63.44 a barrel after slipping more than 2% on Friday

