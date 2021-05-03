British stealth fighter aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth joins the fight against IS





RAF F35 preparing for takeoff from British Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

British stealth fighters aboard the 3 billion battleship HMS Queen Elizabeth will fight against the remnants of the Islamic state in Iraq and Syria.

The Department of Defense (MoD) said the F35B Lightning high-speed jet will join Carrier Strike Group (CSG21)’s Operation Shader and pack a powerful punch for the IS, also known as Daesh.

Air Marshal Sir Mike Wigstone added to the PA news agency that he was undoubtedly violent extremism and that the toxic ideology that underpins it is still rooted in the area. UK is safe.

The famous Dambusters squadron, or 617 Squadron, will operate jets to support anti-IS operations in Iraq and Syria.

HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell / PA)

Eight RAFs and ten U.S. Marine Corps F35B stealth fighters will operate aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft, heading to Asia with six Royal Navy ships, submarines, 14 naval helicopters and the Royal Marines company.

About the upcoming operation, Sir Mike told the PA: They will carry out operations in support of the Iraqi government and fight Daesh’s remnants in Iraq and Syria, and will continue to fight them in their sanctuary, which could otherwise be threatened the distance between Britain and our allies.

The Air Force has been very effective from 2014 to the present day, and the Royal Air Force has played a significant role in its success.

He continued: Daesh is not a ground maintenance force, the occupying forces that were in 2015 and 2016.

Over the past two years, we’ve been identifying pockets they dug out of their mountain strongholds in remote areas and helping the Iraqi government get rid of its debris.

The F35 has advanced sensors, mission systems and stealth technology (LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD/PA).

However, I have no doubt that the violent extremism and the poisonous ideologies that support it are still rooted in the area.

So we still play an important role. I know clearly in my mind what we’re doing every day and that typhoon squadrons and other aircraft are already in place and what we’ve been doing for years is making the streets of England safer. Fighting violent extremists in sanctuaries in Iraq and Syria.

The F35B jet is a multi-purpose combat aircraft equipped with advanced sensors, mission systems and stealth technology to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks.

Asked if doomsday things stand out in the fight against the IS, Sir Mike said: It is a great help to the advancement and technology and sophistication of Iraqi security forces.

Their ability to take full responsibility for the safety of their sovereign territories is growing stronger day by day.

Ultimately, it will be a point where the support of our allies, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, is no longer needed.

I don’t want to reveal the date, but I have great faith in the progress of the Iraqi army.

Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey said the British are active in stealth fighters participating in the battle against the IS.

He said: The F35B Lightning Jet will pack a powerful punch for Daesh and help prevent them from regaining strongholds in Iraq.

This is a prime example of the British troops taking a step with their allies to confront the ongoing threats around the world.

It’s a global UK in action.

Admiral Ben Key, Head of Joint Operations, added: This deployment represents the embodiment of Britain’s joint expedition capabilities and the use of the F35B in the fight against Daesh will further demonstrate our commitment to securing global defeat.

