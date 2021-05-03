PRECIOUS-Gold advances on a moderate dollar ahead of US data





May 3 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Monday, supported by a muted dollar ahead of a US data run, while auto-catalyzed palladium metal held up after surpassing $ 3,000 an ounce due to fears of a shortage of supply during the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,770.66 an ounce at 0119 GMT, US gold futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,770.30 l ‘ounce. * Palladium rose 0.3% to $ 2,944.19 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $ 3,007.73 an ounce on Friday. * The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday allayed fears President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure, jobs and families could cause inflation, saying spending would be spread over more than a decade . * Consumer spending in the United States rebounded in March amid rising incomes as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from the government. * Physical gold in India was sold at a discount last week for the first time in 2021, as a spike in coronavirus cases has resulted in strict restrictions and shoppers away. * China’s gold consumption soared 93.9% in the first three months compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the China Gold Association said on Friday. * Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday as the holidays in China and Japan slashed volumes as investors await a series of US economic data this week. * Dallas Federal Reserve Chairman Robert Kaplan called on Friday to start the conversation about reducing central bank support to the economy, warning of imbalances in financial markets and asserting that the economy was healing faster than expected. * Silver was stable at $ 25.90 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $ 1,202.17. DATA / EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro Zone Markit Mfg PMI Final April 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final April 1400 Construction expenditure in the United States March 1400 PMI US ISM Manufacturing April (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

