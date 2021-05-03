British relatives fight for second place in Scotland





Had the decisive fight for second place in the Scottish Parliamentary elections were decided by dance-offs, the new leader of Scottish labor, Anas Sarwar, would have already won.

Sarwar fascinated social media when he arrived at Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk with outdoor dance classes this month while stopping the campaign in central Scotland. In contrast, the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross’ own choreography post was dubbed “toe curling” by The Daily Records in Glasgow.

However, competition between the Conservatives and Labor is a serious problem. Both parties are far behind the Scottish Nationalist Party, which supports independence ahead of a vote on May 6, but both parties could have far-reaching implications for the Constitutional debate in Scotland and the future of Britain.

If the Labor Party could overtake Tory to become the second largest group in the Edinburgh parliament, it would have hopes for the long-awaited revival of the parties that once dominated Scottish politics and the pro-British new challenge to the SNP. is. For the loyalty of left-wing voters.

Sliding above 3 would be a big blow to the Conservatives. The Conservative Party succeeded in surpassing the Labor Party in the last Scottish Parliamentary elections in 2016, describing the party as a bastion of resistance to another independent referendum by the SNP.

Being in second place is “obviously important,” said Ross, who was elected Tory leader in Scotland last August. “The Scottish Conservative Party is the strongest contender for the SNP. People have seen it in the last five years,” he told reporters last week.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross campaigns in Goban, Glasgow © Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty Images

However, Tori’s success in maintaining the party’s 2016 profits is not guaranteed. The Financial Times’ poll tracker shows that the Labor Party has been narrowing the Conservative’s lead in recent weeks. Since it took less than a week to vote, both parties took 21% of the electoral voting section of the election, but the Labor Party was still three points behind Tories on the local list used to make more Edinburgh parliaments. Proportional representation.

“It looks very close,” said Emily Gray, Scottish Managing Director of voting firm Ipsos Mori. “The Conservatives had a fairly sluggish campaign, and Douglas Ross’s rating was definitely a bit down in recent polls compared to a few months ago.”

According to the general consensus, Sarwar ran a better campaign. As a former Labor member of the British Parliament and an unjust leader of the Scottish party, he made a solid success in the party leader debate that aired on TV and, in just a few months, gained greater voter recognition than his predecessor Richard Leonard had managed for years.

As a former dentist, Sarwar has been immersed in politics since childhood. His father is Mohammad Sarwar, England’s first Muslim legislator and now the governor of Punjab in Pakistan. He is considered a centerist in the Labor Party, but is ideologically flexible and started a leftist policy stagnation in his leadership campaign.

And he took a reconciling tone to his unfortunate party comrades for sending children to an expensive private school he attended. “I accept that it is fair criticism,” he told reporters last month.

According to a poll by Savanta ComRes for the Scotsman newspaper, Sarwar was the second most popular party leader in Scotland after Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP, with a net favorability of +9 compared to Ross’ -15.

John Curtice, professor of political science at Strathclyde University, said Sarwar’s ability to think with his feet helped him score points against his Conservative rivals. In a meeting with the BBC at the beginning of the campaign, Sarwar described Ross as obsessed with constitutional issues and told him to “grow” when Tories said he would refuse to work on other matters with the SNP.

And in last week’s Channel 4 debate, Sarwar caught Ross’ attempt as a local councilor to acknowledge past opposition to same-sex marriage and make it harder for Gypsy travelers to find campgrounds in their homeland, Moray. Sarwar said, “We’re back with the same old Tories and honestly we deserve better.”

“What he proved he was the most proficient in,” Curtice said, “is in a single line to take down Douglas Ross.”

However, the Channel 4 discussion highlighted Sarwar’s vulnerability to the issue of independence, a major flaw in current Scottish politics. He opposes the second referendum, not revealing whether the Scottish Parliament believes the UK government should approve the referendum if there is a majority, but instead tries to divert the election debate to other issues such as health policy and child poverty.

Gray said the Labor Party is in a difficult position because there is no clear stance on an independent referendum. This is because the party needs to try to maintain its current voter base divided between the supporters of the unions in Scotland and England. I prefer to leave the UK.

“The issue of independence still hinders work,” Gray added. “Either way they move, they will probably lose support.”

And Curtice said in a poll, at least Sarwar had limited success in turning his personal approval ratings into support for the political party.

“A lot of people [are] Going:’Yeah, he’s not a bad guy’, but then they don’t say they’ll vote for labor,” he added.

