U.S. Senators Kaine and Capito discuss bipartisan cooperation and civic dialogue at Democracy Dialogues – The Cavalier Daily





US Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., And Shelley Capito. RW.Va., insisted on the importance of initiating a civil debate to strengthen democracy and achieve bipartite cooperation within the Congress during the second Democracy Initiatives Dialogues on Democracy event organized via Zoom on Thursday morning .

University President Jim Ryan opened Thursday’s event by saying that the purpose of the series is to explore the critical issues facing our democracy through a variety of different perspectives and to model what that means. engage in civil discourse and debate with those whose perspectives or opinions might differ [from ours].

Today’s conversation will explore the prospects of moving our country forward in an era of great polarization, Ryan said.

The first discussion on Democracy Dialogues took place on January 6, just hours after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. The event brought together former House Speaker Paul Ryan, CNN presenter Tonight Don Lemon, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Margaret Brennan, senior foreign affairs correspondent and CBS Face host the Nation, among other political analysts and personalities.

Melody Barnes, co-director of the Democracy Initiative, and Pilar Jimenez Larre Borges, former president of the Latinx Student Alliance and fourth-year student at the university, moderated the Thursday discussion and posed questions submitted by members of the public to senators.

I guess you both would agree with me that our democracy requires us to do something that is extremely difficult to organize on our own, said Barnes. But what happens to this democracy when the discomfort is really mistrust or when disgust becomes antipathy? What happens when we know so little about each other that we lack the ability to identify our common goals?

Despite their party differences, Kaine and Capito worked together on bipartisan legislation to protect the rights of minors and fight Alzheimer’s disease, among other initiatives. The two senators mentioned that they are cooperating on a drinking water bill that would go to the Senate for a vote on Thursday afternoon. The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act 2021 was passed by the U.S. Senate with an 89-2 vote after the event.

Barnes first asked Capito why she thought America’s growing polarized culture had affected the self-government, stability, and vibrancy of its democratic institutions.

Capito started the discussion by talking about the motivation of members of Congress to represent their constituents and the discouragement they face when goals are not met.

I think polarization really leads to stagnation, which leads to frustration and then you think to yourself: is it worth it to keep trying? Said Capito.

Capito also noted that, despite many political differences, she and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Came to a consensus on how to handle the opioid crisis, which offered some solace.

Kaine went on to detail bipartisan cooperation between political parties in Congress and said bipartisan initiatives such as Kaine and his colleagues working on the bipartisan Senate Armed Services Committee are generally not media-focused. Instead, he thinks the media tends to focus on conflict because cooperation is not sexy.

Bipartite things don’t get attention, what gets attention are the areas we don’t agree on, Kaine said.

Regarding the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, Barnes asked speakers if they thought the violence could have been a turning point on Capitol Hill to change the way members of Congress engage with each other .

Kaine responded that he was one of the senators who filed an ethics complaint against Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley over their objections to President Joe Bidens’ certification of election results on January 6. Cruz continued to claim without merit that Biden did not win the election, yet his claims were refuted with widespread evidence that Biden was legitimately elected.

As a result, Kaine said Hawley filed a counter-complaint against Kaine and other Senators alleging that punishing, sanctioning, censoring, or removing a Senator for disagreeing with them is undefinable.

I just think, you know, we have work to do for our constituents and we have to be able to work with each other as colleagues, and so I’m trying to put that aside, Kaine said. .

Capito reflected on her experience during the Capitol breach, saying she initially had a reaction to 9/11 when she realized the situation was so out of hand for her and her colleagues. The rioters moved dangerously close to the representatives, who went on break and evacuated just minutes after the protesters entered the building. In fact, these protesters were a few feet from the entrance to the Senate chamber doors before Capitol Hill Constable Eugene Goodman took them away, the door was not barricaded at the time.

It was so strange for me to reflect and remember that I had the same feeling on 9/11, like, oh, what’s going on? Said Capito. I was probably one of the few people in the House that day who was actually there on September 11th.

Larre Borges discussed how the inflammatory speech has done more harm given social media and the reality that a comment can reach 100 million people in 10 seconds and asked if the government has a responsibility to regulate this. online speech. Following Trump’s incitement to the January riot, the former president was banned from social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. These protests were explicitly planned online for weeks before the Capitol breach.

Capito noted that she doesn’t think there are any clear distinctions between inflammatory speech and harmless free speech, instead, there are shades of gray. She said the regulation of Internet speech is often aimed at stifling conservative voices.

Capito said Congress has continually tried to regulate and debated social media’s abilities to control speech. For example, section 230 of the Communication Decency Act 1996 protects websites from liability for messages posted by its users. This section has recently been contested by both sides, although for different reasons Republicans are concerned about how the law allows social media platforms to censor conservative speech while Democrats say harassment and dangerous speech is protected under this law.

Kaine raised the fact that Congress often does not analyze the effects of bills it has passed, but analyzing the effectiveness of legislation could help tackle this problem of lies that encourage the violence.

After talking about social media, a Zoom poll was given to members of the public asking if they think Congress encourages polarization, reflects polarization in society, or both. 60 percent of respondents chose the latter answer, and Barnes asked senators about the work across partisan lines that was going on in Congress.

Kaine responded by saying he wanted his colleagues to consider the opinions of others and be open to seeing the merits of their views.

Thomas Edison said dissatisfaction is the first sign of progress you aren’t making if everyone is complacent, Kaine said. You make progress when there is discontent if people can channel it the right way.

With the growing division between political parties, Capito said she found it difficult for some young people to forge a personal relationship with individuals who affiliate with different political ideologies. Personally, Capito has said that she may disagree with some politicians, but still have respect for those people across the aisle like Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

You wouldn’t find us on the same side of too many problems, Capito said. I have a lot of respect for him because he is a believer. He’s been rock solid in what he believes since he was in school, I probably asked him where he got his mittens.

Kaine said one of the obstacles to the bipartisan bill entering the Senate is that caucuses have too much power in the Senate and committees have too little power.

Too often the committee will do something and [the bill] won’t see daylight on the ground, Kaine said. I wish we gave more power to the committees, so if something comes out of the committee with a minimum level of bipartisanship, say two-thirds of the vote, it should get a guaranteed moment of sunshine on the floor, let the leaders want it. or not. he.

Implementing this structural change, Kaine said, would allow the public to become more aware of senators across the aisle cooperating on legislation.

Larre Borges then asked the panelists how they thought the infrastructure bill proposed by Bidens could be approved by both sides of Congress.

The Biden administration laid out its vision and the GOP implemented its vision, said Larre Borges. Both plans encompass infrastructure and differ in terms of what the infrastructure actually is and the size of the budget.

In response, Kaine acknowledged the importance of including elements supported by Democrats and Republicans in a nationwide infrastructure bill.

The work Shelley is doing will move the ball forward by making sure the package contains bipartite components, Kaine said. I think we’ll probably have an infrastructure bill with a lot of things that have been put forward by Republicans and in a bipartisan way.

Capito closed the discussion with optimism for the continuation of bipartisan cooperation within Congress. Basically, Capito said Biden is a senator and he knows about negotiation.

Even under President Trump, obviously a very polarizing figure, we reformed criminal justice, we did the Great American Outdoors Act, and they were bipartisan, Capito said. These were not easy problems.

Members of the public are invited to watch a video recording of the event, which aired April 29 at 5 p.m. on the University’s live streaming website.

