British Dairy Company Calculates Breakaway Costs in Post-Brexit Deal | Food and beverage industry





A small error on the paper accidentally ticked the box, and a tanker of butter oil was kept at French customs for five days, and veterinary authorities at the border threatened to destroy it. The bankruptcy caused oil tanker exporters, dairy company County Milk, to lose nearly six digits. After negotiations, the cargo was eventually repatriated.

Phil Langslow, trade director at County Milk, the UK’s largest privately owned dairy ingredient company, says there’s no need to destroy so much and is in jeopardy.

While trade from the UK to the EU has begun to recover from the Brexit collapse earlier this year, some sectors are still in trouble, and just as much as the dairy industry.

During the second month in February, exports fell sharply. HMRC figures recorded the largest loss since Brexit last week among the top 10 foods milk and cream sold on the continent.

According to a numerical analysis by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), milk and cream exports to the EU fell 97% compared to a year ago, with 900,000 worth of products exported compared to more than 24 million in February 2020.

Cheese exports in February fell 65% from 41m to 14.5m, but this is an improvement over the figure recorded in January, when the category shrank 85%.

Dairy companies are facing the increasing cost, complexity and paperwork required to export products like butter, cream and cheese to the EU since Brexit, with some of the industry concerned that the risk of the current economic slowdown will be permanent. There is.

Like meat and other animal products, dairy products require the most stringent inspections, certificates and documentation.

Veterinarians are required to inspect and document their produce before they depart for the continent, and traders have to enter details in several databases. If there is an error in the documentation or if the cargo is rejected by EU customs authorities, delivery can be significantly delayed, and in the worst case, it may be exported back to the UK or even discarded.

In a sector dominated by multinationals, one of the UK’s top 10 companies, County Milk exported about 15 cream tankers to the EU every week before Brexit. 3-4 tankers with a decrease of 3/4 since January.

While transaction costs have increased, shipping is often hit by delays, and delivery uncertainty means some European customers are offering lower prices for UK dairy products.

Langslow said County Milk does not yet know Brexit’s actual cost to the company.

What we’re seeing, it’s different and important enough to not make it. [exporting] It is feasible in many cases, he said.

While Britain joined the EU, dairy farming was a two-way street. British consumers loved continental cheese, from French brie and Italian mozzarella to Dutch gouda and Greek feta.

However, while European consumers also like British cheddar cheese, British cream, butter, and cheese are ingredients for many foods made in the EU, including ice cream and biscuits.

Although the UK is a net importer, dairy products exported to the UK in 2019 were worth 1.4 billion, with the majority (86%) being exported to the EU and 246 million to the world, according to HMRC figures. .

Not everyone is worried. Trading agency Dairy UK said export data will improve over the coming months. As the market has smoothed itself, normal trade patterns are resuming and national statistics will soon catch up with short-term changes, Dairy UK said.

Others in the industry are still unsure.

Andrew Kuyk, secretary general of the Provision Trade Federation, representing the dairy and pork trade, is concerned that the challenges in the dairy sector are not just dental problems.

It’s a killer combination of extra cost, time, and unpredictability. I know it will cost more, but if you can get there in 6 or 8 hours, you can do that, Kuyk said.

You can’t run a viable business based on the fact that 4 out of 5 loads will reach them without damage. We are talking about an industry where margins are a single figure.

Overseas customers can find suppliers from other EU member states who can guarantee on-time delivery. If surplus supply remains in the UK, prices could fall and affect farmers at home.

New markets may open up in the Middle East and Asia, but exporting to them can be as complicated, Kuyk says. How easy would it be to go to Beijing or Tokyo if you are having a hard time going to Calero?

