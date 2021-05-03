United States Holds WTO Discussions on COVID Vaccine Distribution | News on the coronavirus pandemic





The Biden administration faces increasing pressure to help low-income countries access much-needed coronavirus injections.

Senior U.S. Trade Representative to Begin Discussions with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on How to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines More Widely, as the Country Faces Increasing Pressure to Help Other Countries to get the necessary injections.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will hold talks with the WTO on how we can get this vaccine to be distributed more widely, more widely authorized, more widely shared.

I will have more to say about that in the days to come, Klain said in an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation.

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has been called upon to relinquish intellectual property rights to essential coronavirus vaccines to allow more countries to manufacture doses.

The United States, which has the most cases and deaths of coronavirus in the world, has ramped up vaccinations of its own population this year, with nearly 56% of adults receiving at least one vaccine to date, according to the Centers for United States Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But many other countries have been unable to quickly inoculate their populations amid a global vaccine shortage and other challenges, and public health experts say the United States should do more to promote the disease. global equity in vaccines.

Last month, the international medical association Médecins Sans Frontières (Médecins Sans Frontières or MSF) urged rich countries to stop blocking patent waivers for COVID-19 vaccines in order to help low-income countries obtain doses.

The United States said last week that it was considering its options to maximize global production and supply of vaccines at the lowest cost, including supporting a proposal to waive intellectual property rights, but that none decision had not been taken.

Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the administration believes pharmaceutical companies should supply the world on a large scale and at a cost so that there are no obstacles to the vaccination of everyone.

Tais’s office did not respond to an email request for further details from the Associated Press news agency.

Also on Sunday, Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders said that while the United States is to ensure that every citizen is vaccinated as quickly as possible, it also has a moral obligation to ensure that other countries have access to them as well. stings.

Nearly 56% of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine [File: John Locher/AP Photo]I think what we have to say now to the pharmaceutical companies, with millions of lives at stake around the world, yes, allow other countries to have these intellectual property rights so that they can produce the vaccines that poor countries desperately need it. Sanders said in an interview with the NBC News Meet the Press program.

There is something morally wrong with rich countries being able to get this vaccine and yet millions, and billions, of people in poor countries cannot afford it.

