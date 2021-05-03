The hidden dangers of obsession with the British flag





In 1998, Kemmelmeier and David Winter of the University of Michigan asked participants to fill out a survey on patriotism and nationalism in a room with an American flag fixed on the wall or no flag at all. The presence of the flag alone increased the feeling of nationalism, but it was not patriotism, and it caused a sense of superiority over others, not love for one’s own country. These effects appear to persist significantly. One study found that a single exposure to the American flag shifted support for republicanism after up to eight months.

However, the UK is not (yet) the US. Kemmelmeier points out that the exact effect may vary depending on how an individual relates to a particular flag. Most of the research has been done in the United States, and it’s no wonder that Americans grow up with a commitment to loyalty every morning before school, which in turn evokes a more patriotic disposition. (Even if you touch your heart in a completely different context, it can evoke national pride for Americans.)

The Union flag occupies a slightly strange place in the UK, and many may feel that it is more closely linked to the symbols of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland than the important flags. I expect flags to bring different ideas to different people, Kemmelmeier says. I expect there will be some polarization.

As a symbol, the flag is associated with a specific political outlook, repeating what has happened to the British flag in the past. On social media, the Union flag quickly represents the views of everyone, from Brexit to Black Lives Matter, just as putting the European Union flag in their display name represents the opposite worldview.

Of course, the government knows this. We use the flag as a signal to supporters to share their views, not as an effort to unite the country under the signal banner. It entangles symbols representing all of us with a divisive politics that scapegoats outsiders and evokes racism and hatred, and then publishes a vague report as if it didn’t exist.

This is not a new tactic. A really strong trend in the United States was that the flag was mainly used by people who had the right to claim, claim and mark a particular version of the country. We are true patriots and you are not. The left handed over that space. It puts the right in a really good position.

Combined with research showing that even a single exposure to the flag can affect our attitudes toward others, symbols associated with divisive views paint a worrisome picture of a country that perpetuates those views only by its presence. However, there is another hopeful lesson that can be learned from research. The meaning of the flags changes, says Kemmelmeier. It can be a vehicle for aggressive nationalism, but it doesn’t have to.

The flag can be retrieved, but it requires a movement of people trying to endanger their social status by going out on their limbs and marking what becomes a toxic symbol in some circles. It’s a social dilemma, says Kemmelmeier. Your personal outcome will vary greatly depending on what everyone else is doing.

One of the potential tactics is to display the Union flag along with other symbols along with the stars of the European Union, the colorful stripes of the pride flag. That’s the way some people say yes, even if you think you could be Europeans and British, trans and British, blacks and British.

There are also powerful moments in history when symbols can be transformed. During the Vietnam War, the American flag became a symbol of protests. This summer, at the Olympics allowed by Covid, the Union flag will be worn on the shoulders of British athletes of all backgrounds and faiths, as in 2012, which symbolized Britain’s vivid and inclusive vision that seemed to have disappeared.

We can go back there. You need someone to get the flag back and come up with a campaign to associate the flag with a specific idea, Kemmelmeier says. It is possible, but it takes a lot of courage.

