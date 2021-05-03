PRECIOUS-Gold gains as virus cases rise, falling US yields increase demand





* Investors are awaiting a series of US economic data this week * Palladium hit record high on Friday due to supply issues * Dollar eases near two-week high (price refresh) By Shreyansi Singh 3 May (Reuters) – Gold prices rose lower on Monday in US Treasury yields and concerns over soaring COVID-19 cases in some countries increased the metal’s appeal, while palladium held firm after breaking above the $ 3,000 an ounce level in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $ 1,777.67 an ounce at 7:37 a.m. GMT. Trade during Asian hours was weak due to public holidays in China and Japan. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $ 1,777.60 an ounce. “The pandemic situation in Japan and India remains a major concern among market participants, which is driving up demand for safe-haven assets, including gold,” said Margaret Yang, strategist at DailyFX, adding that the decline US Treasury yields provided additional support. . Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries retreated after hitting their nearly two-week high last week. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding interest-free gold. India reported more than 300,000 new cases of coronavirus on Monday for a twelfth day in a row, bringing its overall caseload to just under 20 million. The dollar index slipped 0.1%, after peaking nearly two weeks earlier in the session, increasing gold’s appeal to other currency holders. Investors are now anxiously awaiting a slew of US economic data this week, including the ISM manufacturing survey and April payroll figures, for further clues to the recovery in the world’s largest economy. . Technically, “Gold has resistance at $ 1,790 an ounce, followed by a double top and the 100-day moving average in the $ 1,800 an ounce area. Support is between $ 1,755 and $ 1,760 an ounce, “Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note. Elsewhere, self-catalyzing metallic palladium rose 0.7% to $ 2,957.50 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $ 3,007.73 an ounce on Friday due to supply issues. Silver rose 0.7% to $ 26.08 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4% to $ 1,202.72. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

