Detecting rare blood clots was a victory, but America’s vaccine safety system still has loopholes





Rapid detection of an ultra-rare blood clotting reaction in some covid-19 vaccines has shown the power of a federal alert system for vaccine safety concerns, but experts fear blind spots in the program may interfere with the detection of other unexpected side effects.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration had scaled back a program it was using successfully to track adverse events during and after the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, and the agency is still ramping up its replacement, said Dr Robert Chen, scientific director of the Brighton Collaboration, a global nonprofit vaccine safety network.

It was purely bad luck they were between the systems when the covid hit, said Chen, who helped create America’s existing vaccine safety systems for nearly 30 years at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

FDA officials acknowledged that some data analysis would not begin for weeks or months, but said the government was monitoring vaccine reactions with state-of-the-art systems.

The FDA and CDC have strong safety and efficacy monitoring systems in place to monitor COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, wrote Abby Capobianco, spokesperson from the FDA, in an email.

There is no doubt that the nation’s vaccine surveillance system worked as expected this spring when it identified unusual cases of blood clots associated with low platelet counts in 15 people who received the one-shot covid vaccine. of Johnson & Johnsons, said Dr Jesse Goodman, a former chef. FDA scientist. Three people died.

The good news for a very rare event is that it will show up on VAERS, Goodman said on a call with reporters, referring to the vaccine adverse event reporting system, jointly managed by the FDA and CDC since. 1990.

But other potentially dangerous and unforeseen reactions to vaccines may not be so evident in VAERS, a system that would lack many potential side effects, or in countries’ additional surveillance systems, including the Vaccine Safety Datalink and the new vaccine program. CDC telephone follow-up. , v-safe.

It’s a whole mishmash of different data collection systems, said Dr Katherine Yih, a vaccine surveillance biologist and epidemiologist at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. It’s worth saying that it’s not as good as it could be.

The Vaccine Safety Datalink, while highly regarded, did not include enough vaccinations in its data from nine hospital systems covering 12 million people to catch the J&J problem, CDC officials said. And v-safe registrations were lower than expected, with around 6 million people registered at the end of March, just 6.4% of those who had been vaccinated by that time.

This means that at a time when approximately 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against covid, the United States continues to rely on a patchwork network of vaccine surveillance systems that may not be monitoring enough. wide of the population, experts told KHN.

I’m very concerned about this, said Goodman, who also headed the FDA’s Biologics Assessment and Research Center, or CBER, and is now a professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University. I think we should see these reports on all of these vaccines. We promised four months ago that this would happen.

The three vaccines used in the United States and produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials with tens of thousands of volunteers.

But even the best trials aren’t big enough to capture all of the issues, especially the rarest ones, if they only occur in certain groups or outside of a specific period of time. It is important to monitor side effects after vaccines are distributed to the population, an effort known as pharmacovigilance to ensure not only safety but also public confidence.

Vaccine safety experts have said they fear the FDA has downsized a system known as the Rapid Post-Licensing Immunization Safety Monitoring Network, or PRISM, long considered a monitoring tool.

Before PRISM, I felt like we were sort of in the dark ages, said Steve Anderson, director of the FDA’s Bureau of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, at a 2016 workshop. When PRISM is happened, for us, it really changed the game.

PRISM linked four major health plans in different parts of the country to eight national immunization registers. During the H1N1 pandemic, it detected signals for three adverse events possibly related to vaccines and was used to rule out the two that were unrelated and the one, Guillain-Barr syndrome, which was.

The system included records of nearly 40 million people, said Daniel Salmon, former director of vaccine safety at the Office of the National Vaccine Program. Having a large number of records of people vaccinated really improves your ability to understand what’s going on, he said.

PRISM, which was reused for drug safety, now contains data from around 60 million people, but it was not used to track vaccine reactions during the covid pandemic, said Salmon, who oversaw monitoring the safety of the H1N1 vaccine.

With PRISM, we tested it in a crisis and it worked for a decade, he said. I was really surprised when it was not used for covid. That’s why we built it.

A newer system, called the Biologics Efficacy and Safety System, or BEST, was launched in 2017, but only recently started monitoring data weekly for 15 predefined adverse events among Medicare beneficiaries. It will be expanded to include commercial databases from the end of June, according to Capobianco, the FDA spokesperson.

A search for possible cases of the rare disease linked to the J&J vaccine began in mid-April and will be expanded in the coming weeks, she added.

FDA officials said the capabilities of PRISM have been built into BEST, which can examine the data of 100 million people. Experts told KHN that it had not been widely used to monitor for post-vaccination effects, but Capobianco said: We disagree.

BEST is designed as a state-of-the-art active surveillance system, she wrote.

The problem is that authorities have relied heavily on VAERS, a passive system that relies on reports from patients and healthcare providers to report post-vaccination issues that may or may not be vaccine-related. A robust active surveillance system can search large volumes of patient care records to compare rates of adverse events in people who have received vaccines with those who have not.

In addition, some vaccine safety experts report a lack of clear authority in this area. The Trump administration shut down the NVPO, a federal office specializing in vaccine safety oversight, merging it into a government agency focused on infectious diseases.

As a result, surveillance of the safety of covid vaccines is fragmented among federal agencies, said Salmon, who now heads the Institute for Vaccine Safety at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

There is no single responsible, he said. You have to have someone in charge.

Officials in the Biden administration praised the countries’ vaccine surveillance system, noting that it had reported Johnson & Johnson’s problems weeks after the vaccine rolled out. Federal officials have suspended distribution to assess other cases and next steps. (They were helped by the fact that European regulators found similar problems in another vaccine.)

VAERS behaved exactly as expected in this case, said Dr Tom Shimabukuro, head of the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine task force.

That’s right, said Dr Steven Black, co-director of the Global Vaccine Data Network. Still, he noted, there is room for improvement, especially more funding and better collaboration.

It’s a guarantee for our people, Black said. Whether it’s flu shots or covid vaccines, you need to have a viable and strong system. Just because we think they are safe doesn’t mean you don’t need systems in place to back up that opinion.

JoNel Aleccia: [email protected], @JoNel_Aleccia

