Separated families reunite in US, as immigrant advocates want moreExBulletin





Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a March 1 press conference at the White House. The Biden administration said four families separated on the Mexican border under the Trump administration would be reunited in the United States during the first week of May. The first of what Mayorkas calls “just the start” of a larger effort. Andrew Harnik / AP .

A handful of migrant families who have been separated at the border by the Trump administration will be allowed to reunite in the United States this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced today.

The four families will be the first to be reunited thanks to a task force set up by President Biden shortly after taking office in January.

The decision to allow migrant parents in the United States to reunite with their children here marks a sharp break with the Trump administration, which has resisted the return of previously deported parents.

“Our team is dedicated to reuniting each family and giving them the opportunity to reunite and heal,” Mayorkas told reporters on Sunday. He did not explain how DHS selected the first four families.

The families came from Honduras and Mexico, and some had been separated as early as 2017 months before the Trump administration officially announced its “zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of thousands of families.

“These are children who were three years old at the time of the separation. These are teenagers who had to live without their parents during their most formative years,” Mayorkas said. “These are mothers who fled extremely dangerous situations in their country of origin, who remained in dangerous environments in Mexico, hoping to find their children.”

Immigrant advocates welcomed the announcement, but expressed frustration at the slow pace of reunification.

“We are thrilled for the four families who are going to be reunited this week, but we don’t think this is a time to celebrate,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s immigrant rights project, who fought the Trump administration. on family separation in court. “Having done this for four years, we know how much work remains to be done. We assume and hope that the Biden administration will recognize that as well.”

The family reunification announcement comes as the Biden administration faces growing criticism of its handling of the southern border from both sides of the political spectrum. Extremists blame the administration for encouraging a wave of unauthorized migration across the border by relaxing some of former President Trump’s immigration policies. Immigrant advocates say the Biden administration continues to return endangered asylum seekers to Mexico under an order put in place by its predecessor more than a year ago.

The executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, longtime human rights defender Michelle Bran, said parents would be granted temporary permission to enter the United States through a process known as humanitarian parole. Bran said more than 1,000 families have yet to be reunited, although incomplete record keeping by the Trump administration has made it difficult to give an exact number.

Immigrant advocates believe the Trump administration originally separated more than 5,500 families. A federal judge forced the Trump administration to reunite thousands of families in 2018, but the move did not help many parents who were deported before the case was filed. The ACLU is in settlement talks with the administration that would cover all separated families, Lee Gelernt said in an interview. Immigrant rights groups have also urged the Biden administration to provide permanent legal status, as well as support services and possible financial compensation for separated families.

Bran said she couldn’t detail any settlement negotiations.

“The only thing we have agreed on is that we will continue to reunite those where we can as we move forward in these negotiations,” she said. “We therefore hope that in the weeks and months to come, the reunifications will continue until a broader formal process is announced.”

