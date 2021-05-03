In Mexico City, labor rights weaken despite U.S. trade deal





After successfully staging a wildcat strike for higher wages in 2019, many workers at the Tridonex auto parts plant in the Mexican town of Matamoros, across the border with Texas, saw higher : replace the union which, according to them, has failed to fight for them. .

Six workers at the plant, which renovates used auto parts for sale in the United States and Canada, told Reuters they felt disappointed their union, SITPME, was not supporting their demands for better wages. Around 400 Tridonex workers protested outside a Matamoros labor court last year to be allowed to change unions.

When the first protests erupted in 2019, many of the plant’s roughly 4,000 workers were earning just above the minimum wage of 176.72 pesos ($ 8.82) a day.

Tridonex workers and thousands of others at other factories in Matamoros quit their jobs to demand a 20% raise and a 32,000 peso bonus, most without union support. In almost all cases, the companies conceded.

“It showed us what we were capable of,” said Edgar Salazar, then an employee of Tridonex. “We know we have rights, but the union just wants to take it. They are not supporting us at all.”

Jesus Mendoza, the long-time leader of SITPME, said his union created jobs and provided benefits to its members while maintaining harmonious relations with employers.

However, Salazar and many of his Tridonex colleagues wanted to support a new organization led by activist and lawyer Susana Prieto.

But their efforts fail, admit labor experts.

Dismantling the power of well-established unions in Mexico is proving to be a tall order, some union activists say, with little sign that the reforms promised in a new North American trade deal are still being mapped out. an easier route.

Amid resistance from SITPME, the demand of Tridonex workers to be represented by the Prieto union has still not been put to a vote. Legal challenges by lawyer Prieto to replace unions in 45 other factories in the region have also stalled.

When Prieto called strikes in January to again demand higher wages, only a few hundred people protested at a handful of companies. “They are afraid because they have no one to defend them,” Prieto said. According to Prieto, around 600 of his supporters at Tridonex – including Salazar – were sacked between April and October 2020. Reuters could not independently confirm this.

Cardone Industries, the parent company of Philadelphia-based Tridonex, did not respond to a question about the retaliation allegations.

He says layoffs have been made due to reduced demand following pandemic lockdowns, but did not provide further details. Cardone is controlled by the Canadian company Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO).

SLOW PROGRESSION

Left-wing President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador passed a law in 2019 guaranteeing workers the right to independent trade unions. Although strong on paper, it will not come into full force until 2023.

“The law in general is very good. But that doesn’t mean that we’re going to have changes soon in Mexico,” said Kimberly Nolan, a labor specialist at the research institute of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences.

Some of the workers at Matamoros are now looking to the United States for support.

A new free trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) implemented last year enshrined the right of workers to choose which union administers their collective contract.

With Democrat Joe Biden now president, Mexico could come under scrutiny to enforce USMCA’s worker-friendly provisions, which were in part designed to keep low labor costs from falling. ravage more jobs in the United States. Under the treaty, companies that do not guarantee freedom of association for Mexican workers could face tariffs and other penalties.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which directs U.S. trade policy, did not respond to how the Biden administration would deal with violations of trade pact measures relating to labor.

But Katherine Tai, head of the agency, said last week that she was “not afraid” to use the USMCA’s implementing provisions, without specifying what issues could be considered.

The powerful US union federation, the AFL-CIO, told Reuters in April it was drafting lawsuits against companies in Mexico under the USMCA and would release the details in May.

Matamoros is one of a series of Mexican border towns that American businesses have been drawn to by cheap labor over the past decades. Its factories supply parts for General Motors Co (GM.N), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Stellantis (STLA.MI) and other automakers.

Booming trade with the United States has created jobs in parts of northern Mexico, but workers’ rights are lagging behind.

Mexican companies have generally fired workers, among other tactics, rather than allowing them to campaign for new unions, say activists, academics and government officials.

“They fire them; they remove them. They stop working overtime. They do not give bonuses. They change them to night shifts,” said Alfredo Dominguez, head of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration , created as part of the labor reform to guarantee the legitimacy of collective contracts.

One of the priorities of the Ministry of Labor is to eliminate the so-called “protection contracts”, signed between unions and employers without consultation or prior knowledge of workers, who, according to Dominguez, represent at least 80% of all workers. collective agreements in Mexico. Labor reform, once implemented, will also do away with local panels accused by union activists of long delays in the process of forming new unions like Prieto’s. The commissions will be replaced by courts under the judicial power.

TACTICAL NEWS Frustrated by delays in forming a new union, hundreds of Tridonex workers in early 2020 opted for a new tactic: declaring that they no longer wanted to pay dues to the established union, SITPME. After several tense protests, Tridonex agreed. Then the layoffs began, four workers told Reuters. In March 2020, Efren Ruiz, who cleaned and assembled brake parts for Tridonex and was a strong supporter of the Prieto union, was fired. “This is retaliation,” Ruiz recalls telling a supervisor, before the security guards escorted him out, he said. Three other workers also said they believed their union activism led to their dismissals. A government file seen by Reuters, dated October 30, 2020, shows that Tridonex laid off 717 people from April to October last year.

Reuters has not been able to determine if there have been any since then. The Mexican Social Security Institute, which tracks employment, said it couldn’t comment on individual companies. Prieto said the layoffs were retaliation from the company to protect SITPME and prevent more strikes for better pay. SITPME chief Mendoza called the retaliatory complaints “lies”. Cardone said in a statement that the reduction in staff was due to a drop in demand and was “managed by transparent and constructive discussions with the employees and unions concerned.”

SITPME – which touts member benefits such as medical and legal aid – said it had attracted at least 3,000 people from different companies that had supported Prieto’s separatist group. Reuters could not independently confirm this. Mendoza noted that he is striving for dialogue with companies, not strikes: “What we are doing well is ensuring labor peace and the efficiency of the workforce.”

($ 1 = 20.0330 Mexican pesos)

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

