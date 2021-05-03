Blinken for face-to-face conversation with G7 Foreign Minister in the UK





This week, the UK will host the first face-to-face meeting of the G7 Foreign Minister in two years with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to help world powers recover from the pandemic and resolve conflicts with Russia and China.

The Covid security meeting in London will prepare the groundwork for the G7 summit in southwest England next month, commemorating Joe Biden’s first visit to Europe as U.S. President. Both events will be attended by Indian leaders.

As the world’s most populous democracy faces a terrible surge in coronavirus cases, many G7 countries have mobilized for aid from India. Thanks to mass vaccinations, the epidemic is extinct elsewhere in the West.

After Brexit’s withdrawal from the European Union, Britain is realigning its foreign policy to the Asia-Pacific region, and British Foreign Minister Dominic Rab will also host the Australian, South Korean and ASEAN Bloc ministers this week.

Faced with Russia’s “lie and propaganda” on Ukraine and other fronts, Raab said he wants the G7 to “couple with a quick refutation mechanism” for false information.

Blinken pledges US “stable” support after Russian troops gather at the border on their way to Ukraine this week.

According to the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rab and Blinken said they will discuss Afghanistan, China, Iran and trade in bilateral talks on Monday before G7 ministers attend a working-level dinner.

Like Russia, China has been criticized by Western intelligence for releasing trolls on social media and using state media’s foreign-language weapons to deliver an aggressive route to issues like the plight of the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

In China, the United States will discuss how the G7 can “from a strong standpoint and work closely with allies and partners to tackle our joint challenges,” senior State Department official Erica Barks-Ruggles told reporters.

Anger over aid cuts

More generally, Raab said, “We are committed to ensuring fair access to vaccines around the world, setting educational goals for girls around the world, agreeing to ambitious actions on climate change, and taking new steps to prevent famine. “We will take steps to develop it.”

But Britain is facing protests from activists after cutting aid budgets, and UN agencies, including Children’s Arm UNICEF, have warned that it will have a tremendous impact on millions of people around the world.

But, like others in the G7, the UK says it must cope with the budget pressures arising from massive spending to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Even as the group promises funding for equitable vaccine access for poor countries.

The G7 group is the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States and the EU. South Africa, along with guests from the Asia-Pacific region, will be attending the summit this week and in June.

In April 2019, the last face-to-face meeting of foreign ministers of the world’s leading economic powers was held at the beach resort of Dinard in northwestern France.

When G7 ministers reconvene for formal meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will have field test facilities and Perspex screens to separate them from the meeting, and the UK has limited the size of each delegation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “This meeting will be a demonstration of how to safely and successfully conduct diplomatic work while recovering from the epidemic.”

The UK is also preparing to host COP 26, the UN’s next climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

Barks-Ruggles said after Biden restored the United States to a world climate talks about replacing former President Donald Trump, “The pandemic and the climate crisis are the latest reminders that we are united together in a global society.”

A US official added, “The history of our sharing values ​​with our G7 partners will be a solid foundation for our efforts to tackle these global challenges.”

(AFP)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos