Bankruptcy Services welcomes new chairs and board members.





The next chairman, Mark Austen, will be joined by Gary Kildare, Samantha Durrant and Rob Hunt of the Bankruptcy Services Commission.

The new non-executive board members will work closely with senior Insolvency Services executives with Mary Chapman, who continues to serve on the board, to provide strategic leadership and governance to the institution.

Bankruptcy Services Chief Executive Dean Beale said:

We are very pleased to see Mark, Gary, Samantha and Rob join the Board at a critical time in bankruptcy services to support the nation’s recovery from the epidemic and operate efficiently and effectively for businesses and individuals.

The new board members have considerable experience in their respective fields and will provide valuable support and guidance to the executive leadership team as they reach the agency’s goals.

I would also like to take this opportunity to recognize the tremendous contribution and support of our outgoing directors. Their hard work, dedication and expertise over the years have helped the institution consistently deliver its goals.

Mark Austen is an experienced financial services professional, a partner and board member of the global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, leading major changes in the UK’s financial services landscape. Mark was also a Senior Partner at IBM and served as Chairman and Director of several other commercial and non-profit boards, including LV =, Standard Bank PLC, Mott MacDonald, The Home and Savings Bank, and one of the HRH Prince of Waless. Charity. Mark is currently Chairman of the Bank of England and is Surrey’s leading housing charity, Transform Housing and Support. He has also regularly contributed to the Speeches for Schools and Mentoring Foundation.

Samantha Durrant has served as a senior leader in a wide range of organizations in the public and private sector. Previously, Samantha was the UK Chief Operating Officer for a global health and benefits consulting firm, providing a wealth of executive leadership experience in areas such as operations, business change, customer care and governance. Samantha serves in a variety of outside director roles in several organizations, including chair of the Change Management Committee for Disclosure and Prohibition Services and Chair of the Finance and Performance Committee for NHS Sussex Members.

Rob Hunt is a restructuring expert and a partner in PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Recovery Services. He led the UK midmarket restructuring work and was elected to the PricewaterhouseCooperss Supervisory Board. Recently, Rob has worked as an independent advisor providing turnaround and restructuring advice to various companies and is a former ICAEW Bankruptcy Committee member.

Gary Kildare is an experienced business executive and previously held senior HR roles at IBM, including: Europe Chief HR Officer and Global Labor Relations Officer at IBM Corporation in New York and Madrid; Chief HR Officer of IBM Consulting Business, based in Paris; Chief HR Officer of Global Technology Services based in New York; He is Vice President of HR for Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. He is a Certified Fellow of the Institute for Workforce Development and a Fellow of the Royal Arts Association. Gary also serves as non-executive director of several organizations, including chairman of the People’s Committee for the Organization of Defense Infrastructure, a lay member of the Legal Services Commission, and a non-executive director and member of the British Quality Foundation. Scottish CBI Business Council.

Board members are initially appointed for a three-year term. The newly appointed board members replace Stephen Allinson, Alan Graham and Richard Oirschot, who have now served on the board.

Mary Chapman will remain on the board since first joining in 2017. Mary previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Management Institute and Chief Investment Officer of People UK, as well as several senior directors at companies within the LOREAL Group. Mary is a Certified Director and has served as a non-executive director of public institutions including Royal Mint Ltd, National Lottery Commission, Gambling Commission, and Brunel University London. Currently, Mary is the chairman of the General Chiropractic Council and a director of the British Tourist Boards Pension Scheme.

As Chair-elect Mark Austen said:

I look forward to working with my senior team on the legacy of my predecessor Steve Allinson in the continued development of the service. These advances are even more urgent as comprehensive pandemic support measures are released.

