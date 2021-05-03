UK withdraws social distancing rules in June-PM Johnson





Britain is in the process of abandoning the COVID-19 social distancing rule that requires people to be at least one meter away by the end of next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Johnson’s government has set a roadmap to phase out lockdown restrictions as extensive vaccinations help contain infections.

June 21 was set as a date when social distancing could end.

Johnson, who asked about the possibility while visiting the campaign in northern England, said, “I think there is a good chance, a good chance to skip the 1 meter plus.”

The 1 meter plus rule means that people should at least keep that distance and take other mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the infection. It has been heavily criticized in the hospitality industry.

The next step in the government’s unlocking plan is May 17th, where restrictions on overseas travel are expected to be eased but not lifted.

Johnson used a cautious tone ahead of the deadline.

“We want to do some opening on May 17th, but I think people in this country don’t want to see an influx of disease elsewhere. It certainly doesn’t. We have to be very, very hard and we have to be as careful as possible.” He said.

During the campaign, Johnson was faced with the question of who paid for the repair and childcare of his apartment for his younger son. Read more

Campaigning ahead of parliamentary and local government elections, he declined to answer questions about the opposition Labor Party’s sneaky allegations.

“Everything of this kind has nothing to do with it,” he added, adding that he wanted voters to focus on policy ahead of Thursday’s election.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

