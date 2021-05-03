Aviation and Travel Organizations Call for Full Resumption of US-UK Travel Markets





Travelers at Heathrow Airport in London, UK on February 13, 2021. REUTERS / Toby Melville

The coalition of travel, airlines, trade unions, business and airport organizations in the United States and Europe on Monday called for a full resumption of the US-British air travel market “as soon as possible”.

In a letter to US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the two groups said that the summit scheduled in early June “will be an ideal opportunity to jointly announce the full resumption of the US-British air travel market.” American and British citizens. “

Since March 2020, the United States has recently banned almost all non-U.S. citizens from the United States to the United Kingdom.

A letter signed by the American Chamber of Commerce said, “The return of transatlantic flights will not only have a significant positive impact on our economy, but will also reunite those who have broken up with loved ones for over a year.” United States, Global Business Travel Association, Aviation Pilots Association, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways Association, Aerospace Industry Association, and more.

“The safe reopening of the border between the United States and the United Kingdom is essential for the recovery of our economies from COVID-19.”

On Monday, European Union executives recommended easing COVID-19 travel restrictions next month to allow foreign travelers from more countries to enter the EU to revitalize the tourism industry in crisis this summer.

The question remains as to whether the U.S. government will participate in informing foreign governments that Americans are fully vaccinated for travel.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said, “There will be no federal immunization database and there will be no federal order requiring everyone to qualify for a single immunization.

India, Brazil, China, Iran, South Africa, Ireland and other 26 countries in Europe that allow cross-border travel are subject to strict travel restrictions that prevent most non-US citizens from entering the United States. In your country in the past 14 days

In January, Biden overturned President Donald Trump’s decision to lift the ban on entry to Britain and other European countries.

Almost all Europe still bans most American travelers from visits, while the UK allows visits to the United States, but requires 10 days of quarantine and two COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

