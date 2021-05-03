US manufacturing sector slows in April due to supply issues





WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity in the United States grew at a slower pace in April, likely constrained by input shortages amid pent-up demand, unleashed by rising vaccinations and a stimulus massive budget.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its activity index for domestic factories fell to 60.7 last month after jumping to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to reach 65 in April.

The massive $ 1.9 trillion White Houses pandemic relief program and the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program to all adult Americans have led to an explosion in demand. But pent-up demand is pushing against supply constraints as the pandemic, now in its second year, has disrupted labor supply, leading to shortages that are pushing up input prices.

This has been particularly evident in the automotive industry, where a global shortage of semiconductor chips has resulted in production cuts. Ford Motor Co said last week that chip scarcity halved production in the second quarter.

Tech companies are also feeling the heat. Apple warned last week that the chip shortage could lower iPad and Mac sales by billions of dollars.

Demand for goods like motor vehicles and electronics increased during the pandemic as Americans avoided public transportation and millions of people working from home and taking classes remotely. Strong consumer spending helped boost gross domestic product growth to an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter.

Most economists expect double-digit GDP growth this quarter, which would position the economy for growth of at least 7%, which would be the fastest since 1984. The economy has shrunk. contracted 3.5% in 2020, its worst performance in 74 years.

The ISM surveys measure the prices paid by manufacturers last month to reach their highest level since July 2008.

The surveys’ prospective new orders sub-index fell to 64.3 after hitting 68.0 in March, the highest level since January 2004.

Backlogs of unfinished work increased last month, as did export orders. Manufacturers began to dip into their inventories last month to keep up with demand. Commercial warehouses are nearly empty, which should keep manufacturers busy and scavenging for resources for a while.

The employment gauge for manufacturing surveys fell to 55.1 after climbing to 59.6 in March, which was the highest reading since February 2018. The index was well below the expected 61.5 in a survey of economists, the slowdown in hiring is probably due to a scarcity of workers. Businesses in many sectors are struggling to find workers, even though employment is 8.4 million jobs below its February 2020 peak.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week acknowledged the labor shortage, saying that an important factor would be that schools are not yet open, so there are still people who are at home to care for their children and who would like to return to the workforce, but cannot yet be. .

The labor shortage could hurt expectations for another month of successful job growth in April. Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 950,000 jobs last month after increasing 916,000 in March, according to an initial Reuters survey of economists.

The government is due to release April’s employment report on Friday. (Report by Lucia Mutikani edited by Chizu Nomiyama)

