Nine major sports unions join forces to oppose US state voting restrictions





Protesters gather outside the Georgia State Capitol to protest against HB 531, which would impose tighter restrictions on voting in Georgia, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, March 4, 2021. REUTERS / Dustin Chambers / File Photo / File Photo / File Photo

Nine major US sports unions met on Monday to declare their opposition to state legislative efforts restricting the right to vote.

A number of voting rights groups say the restrictions Georgia passed and weighed in Texas and Arizona, among other states, target blacks and other racial minorities.

The statement was co-signed by the National Basketball Players Association, the Basketball Players Union, the Major League Soccer Players Association, the National Football League Players Association and the United States Women’s National Team Players Association, as well as players’ organizations representing women’s ice. elite level. hockey, soccer and basketball.

Georgia’s Republican-backed law tightened identification requirements for postal ballots, shortened early voting periods for the second round and made it an offense for members of the public to offer food and water to voters in line. Read more

Sports unions have said they are joining hundreds of individuals and businesses in taking a “position for democracy”.

“As Americans, we know that in our democracy, we shouldn’t expect to agree on everything,” the statement read.

“However, regardless of our political affiliations, we believe that the very foundation of our electoral process rests on the ability of each of us to vote for the candidates of our choice.

“We should all feel responsible for standing up for the right to vote and opposing any discriminatory legislation or measure that restricts or prevents any eligible voter from having an equal and fair chance to vote.”

The other groups are the National Women’s Hockey League Players Association, the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association, the Women’s Hockey League Professional Players Association, and the National Women’s Hockey Players Association. women’s basketball.

The Major League Baseball Players Association was not among the co-signers, but the sport’s governing body took a stand last month against new voting restrictions in Georgia by relocating its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Read more

