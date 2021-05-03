UK Possibility to Authorize Travel to Less Than 10 EU Countries | Travel and leisure





The UK’s summer vacation plans improved significantly as the European Union confirmed on Monday that vaccinated travelers could travel to Europe from June.

Due to changes in quarantine requirements for popular vacation destinations, 2021 is likely to be the last year of booking.

The EU will be reopened to vacationers from countries with low coronavirus infection rates, such as the UK, and to anyone who has received full vaccination by early June according to the European Commission’s plans.

This week, a traffic light system will be announced where countries are added to the green, amber and red lists, along with other rules regarding issues such as the isolation of returning travelers for each list.

High-ranking government sources in the UK said that the number of destinations the British can travel without quarantine from May 17 may be a single figure despite pressure from British Conservative lawmakers to allow the UK to travel across Europe as vaccine rates increase. Said there is. One source warned that many of the countries on the list are likely not to be major vacation destinations.

One Whitehall source said changes could come very quickly during the summer, as the list of green countries is reviewed every three weeks.

It would be a prudent approach, but the situation could start to change quickly, the source said.

On Monday, Johnson said he did not want to see an influx of disease once overseas travel resumes. So the government said it was as cautious as possible about the roadmap.

We want some openings on May 17th, but people in the country don’t want to see an influx of disease elsewhere, the prime minister told reporters in a campaign that visited Hartlepool. I’m not sure and we have to be very, very strong, and as careful as possible while we keep opening up.

The government has the right to quickly remove the country from its green or amber list in case of a surge in cases, but more routinely the country is added to the watch list, raising questions about its impact on cancellations and insurance.

Portugal, Malta and Gibraltar are most likely green-listed countries that require testing before travel, but are not quarantined after returning home. Popular destinations such as Spain and France are initially expected to be on the amber list where home isolation is still required. Redlisted countries that are likely to include Brazil, UAE and South Africa require quarantine in government-designated hotels.

Advice to UK Ministers will be finalized by the Joint Biosecurity Center on Wednesday. This means the announcement is likely to be postponed until Friday due to local elections on Thursday. But one government source said Johnson could make an announcement on Wednesday. This is a story about Tory Slaze and a week of fighting and then raising important morale before polls.

The government is scheduled to resume international travel on May 17th, official advice to minimize travel will be changed to ensure safe travel, and plan ahead without advice on UK travel restrictions.

Labor leader Keir Starmer warned that cutting and changing the list of travel aisles introduced last summer should not be repeated. We have to be very careful. I think it is clear that the virus is on the rise in some countries around the world. That’s why we told reporters in a campaign that visited Lewis Hams that we need to be very careful.

An agreement on the opening of European borders will be sought in EU member states at meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Existing requirements to undergo Covid testing before or after arrival or for containment may still be enforced by member states, but EU officials hope that these conditions will gradually phase out.

In accordance with the Commission’s proposal, Member States allow travel to the EU for those who have received the final dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival.

People who are not fully vaccinated, likely to be young demographics in the UK, can also enter the EU if they come from countries with good epidemiological conditions.

As of now, only 7 countries around the world are included in the green list allowing unnecessary travel. The Commission is proposing to increase the threshold for the cumulative Covid-19 case notification rate over 14 days from 25 to 100. The UK rate is about 23.2 per 100,000 people.

One senior official said the UK could be added to the green list, but that it depends on a mutual willingness to open borders to all EU citizens. UK figures are good, EU officials said. People vaccinated in the UK can travel to the EU, but [we are] Keep the other side in mind: reciprocity. It is still a principle, according to this new recommendation.

However, the committee is proposing an emergency brake. If the epidemiological situation in a non-EU country deteriorates rapidly, and especially if a change of concern or interest is detected, Member States may urgently and temporarily suspend all inbound travel of non-EU citizens residing in that country.

Johnson also confirmed that Britain is likely to ease social distancing measures on June 21, which the government plans to ease all remaining restrictions on hospitality and social gatherings. However, it may mean that masks remain mandatory in some indoor environments.

I think we got a good chance to omit the 1 meter plus from June 21st. It still relies on data. We can’t say it definitively. We have to look at the dynamics as we progress. We need to look at where we get sick. But now that’s what I feel.

