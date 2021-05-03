



Mon 3 May 2021

How the US and the EU can fight digital threats together

Enjoying the Advantage by Harry I. Hannah

A U.S. Air Force Airman works at the 561st Network Operations Squadron at Petersen Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 20, 2015. Photo via Reuters / Rick Wilking.

Join Forward Defense for cutting-edge commentary and key recommendations as we help you chart the course for America’s next national defense strategy.

The United States and its allies face significant and growing threats from Russia and China in hybrid and gray-zone warfare, fought at least partially in the digital and information environments. The threats are not all the same: They range from Russian cyberattacks and electoral interference against Europe and the United States to China’s long campaign to dominate key tech sectors such as 5G and ‘artificial intelligence.

Although different in style, the Russian and Chinese threats all seek to exploit loopholes in Western cyber defenses and digital and information governance. These gaps exist because national policies, laws, regulations and standards vary among NATO members and according to the military and civilian dimensions of the Alliance. Accordingly, to create an effective defense strategy, NATO must recognize that the military threat environment is shaped by the civilian organizations that write these rules.

A partnership to fill the gaps and guarantee democracy

To fill these gaps as part of its defense strategy, the United States should develop a strong collaborative relationship with the European Union (EU) in the digital and information field. This initiative could be included as part of a broader US government approach to the EU or be an exclusive objective of the US Department of Defense, which would narrow the scope of relations and separate it from other issues such as energy, migration and trade. Such a strong relationship between the United States and the EU would counter the hybrid Russian and Chinese threats by unifying transatlantic defense and civilian digital and information governance. Big US tech companies may not like it, given their distaste for European regulations, but security needs should outweigh those concerns.

The United States should work through NATO, leading the effort while avoiding becoming hostage to the ups and downs of NATO-EU relations, which necessarily focus on other policy areas such as security. maritime. And because the authoritarian threats from Russia and China, while different, seek to undermine democracy, democratic countries should unite to counter them.

Why the EU? It is the world’s most important international regulator on everything from commerce to technology, as Anu Bradford describes in his book The Brussels Effect. Few regulations have had more of an impact on global digital businesses or their users than the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation 2016, writes Bradford. After the EU, the United States is the second largest regulator in the world due to its economic size, its historic economic role, the dominance of its digital technology companies and, most importantly, its cybersecurity and warfare capabilities. . Thus, a strong and collaborative partnership between the United States and the EU would provide a distinct advantage over Russia and China, equipping the partners to directly counter Russian and Chinese hybrid warfare tactics.

Such a partnership would take advantage of the EU’s considerable regulatory capacities and effectively unify western defense and civilian governance of digital and information environments. Shaping That Environment Choosing your battlefield and forcing your opponent to compete under your preferred conditions is a key part of a successful strategy. Neither Russia nor China makes a clear distinction between military and civilian spheres. And for too long, Russia and China have been able to exploit loopholes between Western countries, such as the lack of consensus on Chinese 5G technology, to issue their threats. The cooperation of the Ministry of Defense with the EU may seem unusual, even if it is carried out by NATO. But that would reflect the fact that it is a threat to both Western defenses and civilian economies, and it would empower a broad coalition of countries able to work together to address this threat.

This collaboration should extend beyond the periodic conferences. It should permanently link the regulatory capabilities of the EU to the powerful digital and military security information capabilities of the US and NATO. This would require the US and the EU to compromise and implement changes that benefit each other at their own expense, with the goal of improving collective security. For example, the United States could use its cyber capabilities to help defend the EU against Russian and Chinese cyber attacks. In turn, the EU could adapt its regulatory frameworks to weaken the global cyberpower of Russia and China. Of course, this will be a significant diplomatic challenge. But it would give weight to the United States’ goal of forging an alliance of democracies and ensure a free and fair digital future that protects the transatlantic community from malignant influences, state surveillance and monopoly practices, according to a Harvards report. Belfer Center for Science. and international affairs.

But such an undertaking involves risks. The EU is reportedly concerned that the US is placing too much emphasis on military and intelligence interests, which could weaken civil liberties and privacy. Likewise, military efforts to emphasize digital security at the expense of open development could strangle the dynamic business foundations of the information revolution. Finally, US private companies are likely to resist efforts that infringe on their business models and profits.

We may be entering a period where structural change in digital and information environments is easier to achieve. Recent developments such as the Australian government forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news indicate that the private tech sector is losing influence and governments are gaining it. In this new period, dealing with Russian and Chinese threats via an American partnership with the EU via NATO may be achievable, even without weakening civil liberties and privacy or subordinating civil governance of the digital sphere and the world. ‘information. The future of democracy may well depend on whether this is the case or not.

Harry I. Hannah is a retired Central Intelligence Agency officer who has worked on a variety of intelligence matters for thirty-four years in the intelligence community. He currently works for The MITER Corporation. The CIA’s approval of the publication does not represent the agency’s endorsement or verification of this work.

