UK, US, Russia and China urge G7 to alliance against threats | G7





U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rab urged to revitalize and expand the alliance of the G7 countries, determined to uphold an open society and rules-based order from the threats posed by China’s dictatorship. Russia.

After meeting in London on Monday, Rab said there was a growing demand and need for agile national clusters that would share the same values ​​and protect multilateral regimes.

He said the fact that Britain has invited Australia, South Korea, India and South Africa to the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in London is a sign that we can see a shift in the pattern of like-minded countries working together.

Rab said the door to diplomacy was always open to dictatorship, but warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to end its borderlessness at the Ukrainian border, cyberattacks and misinformation, and Alexei Navalni’s addiction. The use of chemical weapons in Russian lands, as well as human rights violations.

Blinken added that it is not the US purpose to contain or deter China. What we are trying to do is to maintain an international rule-based order where our country has invested too much for decades to benefit. , I want to debate not only our citizens, but also people all over the world, including China.

And if China or other countries try to challenge, undermine or erode the rule-based order and fail to fulfill its promises to that order, we will stand up and defend that order.

Ahead of his trip to England, Blinken accused China of domestic repression and foreign aggression. But he told CBS 60 Minutes that the military conflict between the two largest economies in the world did not contribute to their interests.

Raab said London and Washington couldn’t take their eyes off the challenge of China’s shared values. He also urged China to play a full role in issues like climate change.

In a statement highlighting how far the United States has moved from Donald Trump’s first American era, Blinken said: The challenges we face show that we can provide for our citizens and look at most of the problems we face, whether this epidemic, climate change, or the devastating impact of new technologies, the impact on their lives is not the United States. As long as a country acts alone, it cannot be satisfied in a country.

The G7 talks on Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to address a major international crisis, but the topic of reunification will probably be defending an open society from Myanmar and Libya to Syria. Joe Biden promised to hold the Democracy Summit, the event Raab mentioned.

Blinken also welcomed the special relationship between the two countries, saying the United States has no closer allies or closer partners. He hesitated the opportunity to shout that Britain has recently cut its foreign aid budget, and avoided overt criticism of how Britain is endangering the Good Friday deal with its Brexit deal.

Blinken also denied that the United States had not consulted with its allies that a major foreign policy decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September was unanimously approved in NATO.

He claims that the United States is not cracking down and running, and has made it clear that when it comes to withdrawal from Afghanistan, it will protect our troops and take decisive action in response to attacks. We are also clearly aware that our troops are collapsing, but we are not disbanding. We will work very actively diplomatically to advance the political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The two have denied that any progress has been made in preparing for the release of dual citizens detained in Iran, but Blinken said: We must face arbitrary detention for political purposes. I hope, with time and effort, that countries will establish norms that this practice is unacceptable.

