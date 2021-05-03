Relaxation of restrictions in US and Europe amid disaster in India





Air travel to the United States has reached its highest level since the arrival of COVID-19 more than 13 months ago, as European Union officials propose to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as vaccine rollout drops new cases and deaths in richer countries.

The improved image in many places contrasts with the worsening disaster in India.

In the United States, the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. And nearly 1.67 million people were screened at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration, the highest number since mid-March last year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a law giving him sweeping powers to overturn local emergency measures put in place during the outbreak. Although the law does not come into effect until July, the Republican governor has said he will issue an executive order to get rid of local mask warrants more quickly.

We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, DeSantis said, but I think it creates a structure that will be a little more respectful, I think, of businesses, jobs, schools and personal freedom.

Las Vegas is booming again after casino capacity limits were increased to 80% on Saturday and person-to-person distance dropped to 3 feet (0.9 meters). And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that New York’s subways will start running all night again, and capacity restrictions for most businesses will end statewide in mid-May.

EU officials also announced on Monday a proposal to ease visitation restrictions in the 27-country bloc this summer, though the final decision rests with its member countries.

It is time to revive the EU tourism industry and safely resuscitate cross-border friendships, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. We propose to welcome again vaccinated visitors and those coming from healthy countries.

