Dominic Rab Announces “Changed” in Russia’s Action at Joint ROK-US Conference | British news





Dominic Raab said Russia’s action “should change” to improve relations with the UK prior to discussions between G7 Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Minister held a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Downing Street on Monday.

Among the topics discussed were sanctions against Russian citizens, climate change, and President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan later this year.

Image: The pair had a meeting before the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Raab said the demand for “like-minded nations” that share the same values ​​as the G7 nations and invite guests to, and that they can work together against hostile nations such as Russia and China.

Ahead of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting for the first time in more than two years, Raab says London and Washington are “shoulder-to-shoulder” on a variety of issues.

Blinken said the United States has no “closer allies, no closer partners” than Britain.

Russia

When asked by reporters whether there are any considerations to include Russia in the G7 meeting, even informally, Raab said the door to good diplomatic relations is “always open”, but Russia’s behavior should change.

“What needs to change is the actions of Russia as a P5 (permanent) member of the Security Council, which is contrary to the basic norms of international law.

“It’s not cyberattacks and misinformation, or human rights violations, but whether it’s the poisoning of Alexei Navalny using chemical weapons on Russian land, or the rampage and saber rattles on the border with Ukraine.

Image: Dominic Raab and Antony Blinken held a joint press conference on Downing Street on Monday.

“So there is an opportunity to build a better relationship with Russia. We welcome it, but it depends on action and action.”

Blinken added that the US also wants a more stable relationship with Russia. But it depends on how actively the Kremlin decides to act.

It is ahead of a scheduled meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden about next month.

“President Biden has been very clear for a long time, including before becoming president, and if Russia decides to act recklessly or aggressively, we will respond.”

“But we have no intention of expanding. We prefer a more stable and predictable relationship. If Russia moves in that direction, we will.”

China

Blinken said the West was not trying to “quarantine” or “contain” China.

“What we’re trying to do is to maintain an international rule-based order that our country has invested so much in for decades,” he said.

“And if China or any other country tries to challenge, undermine or erode the rule-based order and fail to fulfill its promise to that order, we will stand up and defend it.”

“I think it’s fair to advocate for our values ​​and think that under the joint declaration we should look straight at our values ​​in order to keep the promises promised by Beijing, whether related to Hong Kong or to a broader scope. At the same time, it is reasonable and positive. We are looking for constructive ways to cooperate with China in a positive way.”

“We think about global issues like climate change. We want to see China take it a step further and play a full role,” he added.

US-UK special relations

Blinken told a press conference that the special relationship between the United States and Britain is “close to the hearts of the American people.”

“We are connected. We say it often, but it’s always important to reaffirm. We are connected by relationships of friendship, family, history, shared values, and common sacrifice.

“We have been reminded again in recent weeks as we prepare to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan.

“We’ve been shoulder-to-shoulder for nearly 20 years to share our missions and turn each other’s backs, you’ll never forget.

“The United States has no closer allies, no closer partners than Britain, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to speak again here today,” he continued.

Image: US President Joe Biden is said to be looking forward to a visit to the UK.

He added that President Biden is “very excited” to be in the UK for the G7.

Aid cuts

Last Sunday, Raab argued that cuts in British aid spending “need” because of “the earthquake impact of the pandemic on the UK economy.”

At a press conference on Monday, he said that although it was a “hard decision”, Britain still has a scope “to be a greater force for good in the world”.

“Despite the cuts that had to be cut due to the urgent COVID situation, the biggest contraction in our economy for 300 years, we have doubled the budget deficit we faced after the financial crisis, but we are still investing £10 billion.

“GDP is still the third largest G7 donor. We are doubling our international climate finance contributions, one of the largest bilateral humanitarian donors and the largest contributor to GAVI.”

He added that he believes that while it was a “hard decision,” it “shows the extent to which we can be a greater force for good in the world.”

My Janinja Lee Ratcliffe

Raab said Iranian reports that Britain will pay off £400 million in debt to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “not yet accurate.”

The aid worker was sentenced to one year in prison after completing five years in Iran.

“It is Iran’s duty to unlawfully release people who have been arbitrarily detained,” he said at a press conference. “In our view, reports that illegally are imminent are not yet accurate.”

Image: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her daughter Gabriella, photo from 2016

climate

Raab praised Joe Biden’s administration for creating a “momentum” for “very welcome action” on climate change.

“I think it’s fair to say that the Biden administration has only taken 100 days, but has already taken a huge number of bold and welcome actions on issues like climate change, global health and human rights.

“And it has fueled our efforts to tackle these pressing global problems.”

He also said “we have to cooperate with China” on global issues like climate change.

Myanmar

Raab said the British government wants to “end violence” in Myanmar.

“We want the military regime to return to democracy and the election order that the government should represent the people of Myanmar.”

Image: Foreign Ministers Call for an End to Violence in Myanmar.

He added that Britain will “continue” its diplomatic and sanctions efforts to bring “change for the better” in the country.

“We want to see an end to violence, and we want to see the military regime return to the electoral order and democracy that the government should have on behalf of the Myanmar people,” he said.

“We have clarified targeted sanctions as well as the broader measures we are taking to prevent UK companies from doing business with large companies or corporations controlled by Tatmadaw. [Myanmar armed forces], We’re going to apply pressure that way. “

Blinken said it was “important” for Myanmar to “go back on the path of democracy” to stop violence in the state and to release prisoners of war.

Afghanistan

The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was also discussed, and Raab said the British had received “good consultations” about the decision to withdraw troops from the United States. The process began over the weekend.

“I don’t think Afghanistan is ignored by American partners to clarify from a British point of view.

“We had a very good consultation on this and we continued it. We discussed it today.”

Image: US and NATO are paying $4 billion a year to maintain Afghan security forces. Figure: AP

He continued, “We see for sure that protecting our troops for the period from now to September is a priority. Maintaining the ability to combat counter-terrorism without losing the hard-earned gains in Afghanistan.

“It also promotes dialogue and peace processes that ultimately benefit all Afghans and leave Afghanistan as inclusive and as stable as possible.”

Blinken added: “Working on President Biden’s decision, we spent a lot of time in very active consultations with NATO partners and NATO allies.”

