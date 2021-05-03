Johnson and Modi Agree on UK-India Trade Partnership at Virtual Talks | Trade policy





Boris Johnson will hold bilateral talks with India’s Prime Minister on Tuesday to announce up to 1 billion new trade and investment possibilities in a virtual meeting after two delays in India’s visit due to the Corona 19 crisis.

The British Prime Minister was due to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi last week, but the visit was canceled due to the severity of the epidemic there. India on Sunday recorded 3,689 deaths, a record-high daily death toll and hospitals are working to provide oxygen to treat patients. The UK sent 6 million medical supplies last week.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Johnson and Modi will agree on a number of key investments and a path towards a new free trade agreement, while Downing Street will create 6,500 UK jobs and include more than 533m of new Indian investments in the UK in areas such as health. Said it would. And technology. There is no specified period for job creation or total investment.

Among the new deals announced were 1,000 jobs at Infosys, a technology company owned by father-in-law Rishi Sunaks, one of India’s most successful entrepreneurs. His daughter Akshata Murty married Sunak in 2009.

The investment includes $240 million in vaccine business and new offices at Serum Institute of India in India, and is expected to create more than $1 billion in new business. One of the trials launched by the lab in the UK, in partnership with Codagenix INC, involves a single dose nasal vaccine against coronavirus.

The agreement between Johnson and Modi includes enhanced trade partnerships that are not as deep and comprehensive as free trade deals with other countries such as the EU and Japan. It will lower the non-tariff barrier on fruit and medical devices, hoping that UK companies will be able to export more products to India.

The deal includes lifting restrictions to allow fruit producers across the UK to export their apples, pears and quinces to India for the first time, but fruit exports accounted for a relatively small portion of the UK economy in 2020. It is only 1.3 billion worldwide. Out of a total of 310.1bn.

Britain’s total trade, goods and services, exports and imports were worth nearly 1.2 trillion last year, and in fact 1 billion was a relatively small increase. This transaction is small compared to the UK-EU trade, with the UK’s EU exports of 294.0 billion in 2019.

The intent is to lay the groundwork for a more inclusive deal, which is likely to rely heavily on deeper cooperation in visa and immigration policies. The Ministry of Home Affairs will announce more on Tuesday about a deal that allows thousands of Indian students to enroll in UK universities. India can enroll in UK universities in exchange for agreeing to the smooth deportation of people living in the UK without a visa.

The path towards free trade trading will dictate an ambition to double the value of UK-India trade again by 2030. No. 10 said the market would be larger than the EU and the US combined, the largest the UK promised to negotiate. Trade transactions to date.

Before the meeting, Johnson said: As with all aspects of the UK-India relationship, economic links between the two countries make our people stronger and safer. Each of the more than 6,500 jobs announced today will help families and communities recover from the coronavirus and revitalize the UK and Indian economies.

