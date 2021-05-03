‘It means the world’: Paula Creamer receives US Women’s Open exemption





When Paula Creamer was 11, her parents took her to the Olympic club for the third round of the 1998 US Open. Her fondest memories were only the grandstands or the star players, but also the large umbrella she was wearing. she got the merchandise tent, one with a large American flag, stars, and the club’s iconic logo on it.

That umbrella was like bigger than me, Creamer recalls, but I think we ended up throwing it away a few years ago because it didn’t look so good anymore.

Shell will have the chance to replace him next month after the USGA announced Monday that it has extended a special exemption to Creamer to play at the 76th US Womens Open, which will be played June 3-6 at the famous club San Francisco. .

Creamer, 34, has not played the LPGA since October 2019 when she suffered from wrist and hand issues, although the Pleasanton, Calif. Native will play the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill two weeks before her start at USWO. The 2010 US Women’s Open champion at Oakmont missed the national championship last winters in Houston, the final year of her 10-year exemption.

Creamer “ grateful ” for her exemption from the US Women’s Open

I really want to thank the USGA for allowing me to play this year, Creamer said Monday on a conference call with reporters. You know, it was very difficult not to be able to go and play at the Open last year, and I was pretty disappointed with that, so being able to have that exemption for me and come and play, that means the world, especially in the bay area.

Creamer, who now lives in Orlando, Fla., Has five Top 10 rankings of 11 Top 20 rankings in 17 career starts to USWO, but she has also not made a cut since 2016. L The following year, she underwent wrist surgery and hasn’t been the same since.

After this operation, I just came back too early, and I felt good, she said, but I pushed too hard, and it was a mistake that I would have to live with for the rest of my life, and watch it. my career, it was not the best movement I have done. But I’m a fighter, I’m a grinder and I didn’t want to stay away. When that happened, I really had to sit there and sort of sit on my hands and say to myself, OK, we’re not doing it this time.

Creamer had originally planned to return last spring, but after the pandemic interrupted the LPGA schedule, she decided to wait a bit longer. She recently returned to her 12-year-old former instructor, David Whelan, and currently shares her practice between Bradenton, where Whelan is based, and Creamers at her home in Isleworth, where she lives a chip away from the shooting range.

We sat down and he asked me, what are your goals? What do you want to do? Said Creamer. And I was honest with him and told him that I obviously wanted to come back to the winner’s circle, but I want to be consistent.

Consistency is possible because for the first time in a long time Creamer does not feel any pain. She and Whelan improved her grip and swing pattern, and she added more speed. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all on the line.

I miss it, Creamer said of the competition. I love to play golf. Playing golf when you’re playing badly is very hard to do, but I still love the game. At the moment, it’s just a challenge for me to get through everything I’ve had to go through, and that has also taken a toll on me. test my mental game. I have to realize that my expectations will not be as high as they used to be; not immediately. I haven’t played tournaments. I have to be a little easier on myself, which I’ve never been able to do before, so it’s kind of a fresh start.

But honestly, even when I wasn’t playing, I still thought about it. I was always, should I go hitting balls tomorrow, should I do this, do it constantly. But I’m thankful for that because every time I walk out the gate and put on my golf shoes, I like it. I really like what I’m doing right now.

