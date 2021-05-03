France denies provisional change to fishing license after Brexit in England





France urged the European Commission to intervene after refusing a tentative change to the UK’s fishing license under the Brexit Agreement, which would affect fishing rights in the Channel Islands.

Maritime Minister Frances said Monday that he considered the new requirements put forward by the UK to be invalid and called for strict adherence to fisheries negotiated under the Brexit Agreement.

“If the UK wants to introduce a new provision, it has to be submitted to the European Commission. Then we can notify us and join the conversation. At this stage we find out that these new technical measures do not apply to fishermen. They are The bastard ministry told AFP.

This new provision relates specifically to new fishing areas around the Jersey Islands where fishermen can go, specifying the number of days and equipment fishermen can spend on the sea.

The UK released a list of 41 fishing vessels equipped with a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) on Friday, and from Saturday it has been approved for fishing in the waters around the Jersey Islands.

The European Commission has been informed about the new provisions and was expected to have a dialogue with the UK to understand the implications of the changes and give us some clarifications. ”

“It is clear that there is a need to respond to what the Jersey authorities have done with fishing permits,” said Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Normandy Regional Fisheries Commission. We hope the state will take retaliation.

In a joint statement by Brittany and Normandy’s Regional Fisheries Commission to the AFP, they threatened “the cessation of all economic relations with Jersey, including ferry connections between Jersey and the continent.”

(France 24 with AFP)

