



Mr Chair,

Let’s start by expressing our deep gratitude to those who continue to support the UN peacekeepers and serve in the very difficult circumstances we have seen this year (whether in uniform or civilian, on the field or at headquarters). Above all, Britain honors the sacrifices of the peacekeepers and those who support them in their mission to pursue international peace and security.

Chairman, for the sake of efficiency and for the sake of what we preach, I’m going to present the opening remarks in the UK today in one statement, which will cover the entire session. The body and the sea.

The UK remains a dedicated volunteer of adequate and cost-effective resources for peacekeeping, and we are also contributing as military and manpower providers, training partners. This is essential to conveying the delegation this organization agrees on.

The peacekeeping fiscal package we have adopted should support a well-run, operationally effective mission of managing resources efficiently and making decisions based on data and evidence in accordance with agreed management reform. This will support the implementation of the full mandate, including key issues such as safety and security for all, better performance, accountability, human rights protection, effective transition and environmental impact. Peacekeeping is making the greatest contribution to climate change within the UN system. We urge greater progress in improving reporting on impact and reducing impact, including in the context of the transition.

We look forward to discussing these and other issues with all delegations, including the Peacekeeping cross-cutting overview report, which we look forward to working closely with others to agree on a solution.

The UK welcomes reports from organizations such as the OIOS and BOA. It supports a culture of accountability and continuous improvement within the organization and supports full participation through recommendations from the Secretariat and peacekeeping organizations.

At SEA, we applaud our commitment to a zero-tolerance, victim-centered and harmonious approach across the system. However, the number of cases is still high and shows that more efforts are needed to eradicate SEA in the overall system. We must all work constructively to ensure that the Commission speaks in one voice on this urgent issue and that the UN has the appropriate obligations and equipment to achieve it. Chairman, I am also proud to take this opportunity to make the UK’s greatest contribution to the UN Trust Fund in assisting victims and encourage other members to join us.

We also look forward to working closely with other delegations to address the long-term support staff problem based on the efforts made during the first resumed session.

Chairman, the UK looks forward to the fast pace of this session under your leadership and guidance. Given the agenda, this session doesn’t have to be wired up and you don’t have to fear the mission will end. We must show our support for peacekeeping activities in these difficult times by adopting the necessary resources in a timely and as quickly as possible manner.

Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to the Chairman, the Secretariat members, and colleagues of ACABQ, the Secretariat of the 5th Committee, for making efforts to continue the work of the 5th Committee before closing. , And the UN Secretariat for continued efforts and support for our continued efforts in these challenging situations.

