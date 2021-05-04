UK consolidates G7 to counter democratic threats





At the first major face-to-face diplomatic meeting since the epidemic began, and the first G7 Foreign Ministers meeting after 2019, Dominic Raab will lead discussions on urgent geopolitical issues that could undermine democracy, freedom and human rights. This includes relations with Russia, China and Iran, as well as the crisis in Myanmar, violence in Ethiopia, and the ongoing war in Syria.

G7 includes UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and EU. Following a one-day meeting, the Foreign Minister will hold a dinner with Australia, India, South Korea, South Africa and Brunei, who are currently present as ASEAN Chairman.

This evening, the Foreign Minister will outline a vision for cooperation between the G7 and Indo-Pacific countries to strengthen trade relations, ensure stability and tackle climate change.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

G7’s British presidency is an opportunity to bring together an open and democratic society and show unity when needed to tackle shared challenges and growing threats.

The addition of an ASEAN chairman with our friends from Australia, India, Korea and South Africa reflects the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region to the G7.

The morning discussion will cover the Myanmar coup. The Foreign Minister will urge the G7 countries to take stronger action against the military regime. This includes increasing targeted sanctions against individuals and organizations linked to the regime. Arms embargo support, increasing humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable people in the country.

The debate will lead to the situation in Libya and the ongoing war in Syria. The afternoon session will cover the situation in Ethiopia, Somalia, Sahel and the Western Balkans. The foreign minister will also discuss malicious activities underway in Russia, including the buildup of troops on the Ukrainian border, the imprisonment of opposition Alexei Navalni, and the situation in Belarus.

