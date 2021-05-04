Airlines refer 1,300 unruly passengers to US agency FAA





A passenger waits for his flight in an empty terminal at Reagan International Airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Washington, United States, April 3, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday that airlines had returned about 1,300 unruly passenger reports since February and that the agency had identified potential violations in about 260 cases.

In March, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he would indefinitely extend a “zero tolerance policy” on unruly air passengers first imposed in January, and said airlines had reported hundreds of cases since December – most involving passengers not wearing masks as required on the aircraft.

The FAA has launched around 20 prosecutions and is preparing a number of additional enforcement measures, the agency said on Monday.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Friday extended a federal mandate on wearing face masks on planes and at airports and other modes of transit until September 13, which was due to expire on May 11. Dickson said in March that the zero tolerance policy would last at least as long as federal transit mask requirements.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) has banned more than 1,200 passengers for failing to wear masks on future flights, but not all have been referred to the FAA.

The TSA said on Friday that transportation network operators had reported nearly 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear a face mask since February 2, when the federal requirements came into effect. The TSA will assess civil penalties if necessary and grant due process to those convicted, the agency said.

The FAA said last week it had proposed civil penalties against three passengers for allegedly interfering with flight attendants who asked them to obey cabin crew instructions.

Dickson signed the zero-tolerance order leading the policy after supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump disrupted some flights during the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Dickson warned disruptive passengers could face fines of up to $ 35,000 and possible jail time.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos