Mexican-US efforts to target drug cartels have failed, DEA says





Pedestrians walk past the Mexican Consulate General in Los Angeles in October, shortly after former Mexican Secretary of Defense Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport at the request of the DEA. The charges were then dropped. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images .

A senior Drug Enforcement Administration official told NPR that efforts to target drug cartels operating inside Mexico have failed due to a breakdown in cooperation between law enforcement and police. military personnel from both countries.

“We are ready to share [intelligence] with our Mexican counterparts, but they themselves are too afraid to engage with us because of the repercussions of their own government if they get caught working with the DEA, ”said Matthew Donahue, deputy chief of operations at the DEA. DEA.

The collapse of the joint drug ban efforts came at a time when cartels are manufacturing massive amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamines in illegal labs in Mexico.

US officials say these illicit drugs are being smuggled into communities across the United States, causing an explosion in the number of overdose deaths that claimed the lives of more than 90,000 Americans last year.

“It is essential that we obtain [Mexico’s] cooperation for the security of American citizens as well as to stem the tide of violence in Mexico, “Donahue said.” We hope they will want to sit down at the table and work bilaterally. ”

In an exclusive interview with NPR, Donahue described the current situation as a national security crisis.

“It’s a threat to national health, it’s a threat to national security,” he said, adding that drug gangs and criminal organizations now operate inside Mexico with impunity. . “They don’t fear any kind of law enforcement … or military inside Mexico right now.”

According to Donahue, drug ban cooperation between the two countries has eroded over the past two years when the DEA began to experience a “lack of commitment” from Mexican agencies.

Other experts on US-Mexico relations told NPR the partnership was hit hard last October when US agents in California did something unprecedented: arrest the retired general and former Mexican minister of the Defense, Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda.

The United States has accused Cienfuegos of working for one of Mexico’s deadliest cartels, the H2, which is part of the Beltrn-Leyva trafficking organization. Under pressure from Mexico, then attorney general William Barr backed down, dropping all charges and freeing Cienfuegos, but experts said the diplomatic damage was done.

“Operations have been virtually paralyzed,” said Falko Ernst, an analyst at the Mexico City-based International Crisis Group. “So what the United States had built in terms of good relations with parts of the Mexican state has all but disappeared.”

There was already a high level of suspicion between the two countries before Cienfuegos’ arrest. But the United States has been able to target drug cartels inside Mexico with the help of a handful of agencies within the Mexican military and police.

“They captured a lot, a lot, a lot of these heads of drug operations and middle level guys, cooperating with special police units, special units in the marines and parts of the military. [Mexican] attorney general’s office, ”said Steven Dudley, a drug prohibition expert with a think tank called InSight Crime.

Now, according to American experts, these fragile links are severed.

In response to Cienfuegos’ arrest, Mexican lawmakers approved a measure severely restricting US drug operations inside Mexico.

The law also required Mexican authorities to begin sharing any information the United States provided about cartels with other agencies, including agencies that the United States does not trust. As a result, the joint investigations were discontinued.

The Mexican government declined NPR’s interview requests for this story, nor did it respond to questions submitted to several Mexican government agencies.

This diplomatic row comes at a time when the Biden administration is also facing an increase in the number of migrants on the US-Mexico border.

In a conference call with reporters last month, Regina LaBelle, acting head of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, told NPR that drug ban efforts would soon be over. agenda for discussions with Mexico.

“I can say that at present there is a continuous cooperation [between the two countries], but that will certainly be the subject of ongoing negotiations in the near future, ”LaBelle said.

Donahue also said he hoped joint operations targeting the cartels could be re-established: “We would rather sit at the table to work with the Mexican authorities,” he told NPR.

But Cecilia Farfn-Mndez, an expert on organized crime and US-Mexican security cooperation at the University of California at San Diego, told NPR that restoring trust and cooperation would not be easy. She noted that Mexican officials are focusing on domestic politics with midterm elections next month.

“I expect that much attention will not be paid to what the United States would like to do and how to strengthen this cooperation,” she told NPR.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, meanwhile, has expressed skepticism of the old model of the war on drugs that targeted the pillars of the cartels.

While this strategy has led to the arrests of high-level traffickers and made headlines, critics in the United States and Mexico have said that it has never significantly slowed the flow of drugs to the United States. United States.

Carrie Kahn, NPR international correspondent based in Mexico City, contributed to this report.

