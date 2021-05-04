Private sector and nonprofits join US to send aid to India amid COVID crisis





With restrictions on travel to the United States from India taking effect on Tuesday, the Biden administration, private companies and nonprofits are scrambling to send supplies and aid to help the ravaged country by the pandemic.

There are several exceptions, including for lawful permanent residents, spouses or children of U.S. citizens and green card holders, parents, or siblings of a U.S. citizen or green card holder of under 21, health and humanitarian workers and some government officials with visas. . US policy also states that flights that take off before the end of Monday’s day will still be allowed to land after Tuesday.

The travel ban comes after the number of cases in India continues to grow rapidly. In 24 hours, the country has reported more than 368,000 topical cases bringing the total number of cases to over 19 million, while the total number of deaths is over 219,000.

The United States has sent six air shipments, four of which have already arrived, a National Security Council official said on Monday. The US shipments, which will total $ 100 million according to the White House, included 125,000 vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19, arrived in India on Sunday evening.

The State Department, in addition to coordinating supplies for the US government, has also urged private companies to provide support to India in the aftermath of the crisis.

In a meeting last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a virtual meeting with business leaders “to discuss how the United States and India can leverage the expertise and capacity of the U.S. private sector to support COVID-19 emergency relief efforts in India, “a press release from State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week.

Private companies have reacted to the crisis. Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Bourla announced on Sunday that the company would donate drugs “valued at over $ 70 million.”

“Right now, Pfizer colleagues in distribution centers in the United States, Europe and Asia are working hard to expedite shipments of Pfizer drugs that the Indian government has identified as part of its protocol. COVID treatment, ”Bourla said in a letter posted on LinkedIn. “We are donating these drugs to ensure that every COVID19 patient in every public hospital across the country can access the Pfizer drugs they need free of charge.

The statement also said the Pfizer foundation was providing funding for other necessary supplies like oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

“Pfizer stands in solidarity with all those currently affected by COVID-19 in India and around the world and will continue to do everything possible to provide assistance,” said Bourla. “As we work to meet public health needs and to be a partner with the Government of India in establishing a way forward for our vaccine, please know that you and your loved ones are at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers.

Companies also work with NGOs and nonprofits to provide necessary supplies and funds. Sewa International, a non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas, raised enough funds to send more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators to New Delhi last week. The UPS Foundation has joined the organization in sending the shipments for free, Sewa International said in a statement Thursday.

“In the midst of this health crisis in India, we are absolutely delighted to have the support of so many organizations and people to enable this rapid shipment of oxygen concentrators to India,” said Arun Kankani, President of Sewa International in the press release.

