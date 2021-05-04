Conservationists call for a national’blue carbon’ strategy





Source: Marine Conservation Association, Mark Kirkland

The Green Group argues that re-desolating British water should be a central tenet of the government’s net zero plan.

The UK’s seas play an important role in the UK’s path to net zero emissions, but conservationists warn that marine protection is too often overlooked in discussions of climate targets.

A new report released this morning by the Marine Conservation Society and Rewilding Britain argues that the protection and restoration of marine and coastal ecosystems should be an important pillar of the UK’s Net Zero strategy.

Marine ecosystems such as seaweed meadows, salt marshes and mangroves, like plants and trees on land, absorb or’remove’ carbon from water and atmosphere, which could help the UK meet its climate goals.

However, despite increasing emphasis on forest protection projects on land, marine-based solutions or’blue carbon solutions’, the report argues that the climate crisis is often neglected.

Therefore, the group has pointed out that protecting’blue carbon’ stores by 2030 is one of the many solutions needed to provide a net zero-emissions economy, while the government recommends adopting so-called marine-based solutions “at speed and scale” by 2030. Urged. .

“The carbon contained in marine and coastal ecosystems must be considered in the same way as our woodlands and peat. [as] Dr. Chris Tuckett, Program Director of the Marine Conservation Society, is very important to the UK’s carbon strategy. “Our report explains how important blue carbon solutions are to an effective strategy of reaching net zero by 2050.

The report came just weeks after the Government Bureau of Statistics set the total value of carbon sequestration services in British waters at £57 billion.

Activists also urge the UK government to cooperate with the mandated administration to develop a “four-country blue carbon strategy” that focuses on expanding maritime ash wilderness and including’blue carbon’ protection in climate mitigation and environmental management policies. I did.

The policy document should also establish how governments work with the private sector to develop and support sustainable and innovative low-carbon commercial fishing and aquaculture, they said.

Rewilding Britain’s chief executive Rebecca Wrigley urged the government to re-wilder and protect “at least 30%” of British waters by the end of the decade. “Allowing the rich rainbows of aquatic habitats and their marine life to recover provides tremendous opportunities to cope with natural and climate crises and benefit people’s livelihoods,” she said.

“From Dornoch Firth to Lyme Bay, we are leading inspirational projects by restoring very important seaweed meadows, kelp forests and oyster beds.” “Aside from bottom tow trolling and dredgers, these initiatives provide hope and blueprints to bring our precious waters back to health.”

According to environmentalists, rebuilding the world’s major marine and coastal ecosystems into the wild could save 5% of the emissions required to meet global climate targets, which is 1.83 billion tonnes per year.

In response to the report, a spokesman for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said 38% of UK waters are marine protected areas. “We recognize the important role that blue carbon habitats play in supporting adaptation and resilience to climate change. “This is why we are calling for a new global target to protect at least 30% of the ocean by 2030 and reviewing the strong protection of the’blue belt’ in marine protected areas.”

