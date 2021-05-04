The consultant has signed over 600 million UK Covid contracts.





The UK government has awarded consultants over £600 million in Covid-19-related contracts, more than one-third higher than previously disclosed.

Consultant spending figures based on a new analysis by contract research firm Tussell follow criticism that the government is relying on outsourcing to strengthen its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the details of many contracts have not yet been disclosed, the actual amount spent on consultants is likely to be much higher.

One company, Deloitte, has signed 26 contracts, valued at up to £278.7m, primarily to support the launch of test and tracking programs in the UK.

As one of the Big Four professional services group, PwC has signed 36 coronavirus-related contracts, more than any other company. With nearly £4.4 billion in profits in the UK last year and an average of £685,000 from 12 months to June to partners, PwC has received £37.6 million from the UK Corporate Bank, Ministry of Cabinet, and Ministry of Health. And other parts of the public sector.

Two other Big Four companies, KPMG and EY, have signed contracts totaling £21.6 million and £13.8 million respectively.

Boston Consulting Group won an order of £29.5m and PA Consulting received 11 contracts worth £21.7m. Accenture and McKinsey billed £18.6 million and £11.3 million, respectively, taking up 32 roles. Polls company Ipsos Mori has signed four contracts worth up to £34.5m.

According to Tussell, 11 consulting firms, including Deloitte, each have earned at least £10m of coronavirus-related public contracts and a total of over £493m. Another 172 financial and consulting firms have won contracts totaling £111 million, with a total of 401 contracts worth more than £640 million.

The House Public Accounts Commission criticized last month that the government continued to rely on expensive consultants to provide testing and tracking programs with a total budget of £37 billion over two years.

“Testing and tracking in particular relies on highly paid consultants when it comes to logistics work,” commission chairman Meg Hillier told The Financial Times. “These are the people who are developing the system. By now you would have thought it would be bread and butter that the government could provide for itself,” she added.

These figures include a £145 million contract awarded to Deloitte by the Health Department in January for continued work on the testing program, which was delayed in providing test results and tracking contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in months. Was paralyzed for a while.

Deloitte said he is providing the team and expertise to build the largest diagnostic network in British history.

“Our staff has provided expertise in digital technology, procurement, supply chain, logistics, real estate and project management, and we can now handle more than 750,000 tests per day in the UK,” he added.

Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive Officer of the Management Consultancies Association, said the consultant has developed a guide to help “repatriate hundreds of thousands of British citizens by providing excellent support to the government over an unprecedented period of time and ensuring that our employees work safely.

The Cabinet Office said, “As part of our response to the pandemic, the government had to leverage additional resources and expertise from the private sector to combat COVID-19.

However, ministers are concerned that the government has written to the department to clarify that the government is too dependent on consultants, and that services should only be procured when external expertise is essential and represents the value of money.”

